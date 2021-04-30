Progress Edition

2021 Progress Edition

City of Pasco: Preparing for a bright future

Situated along the Columbia and Snake rivers, Pasco has experienced rapid growth over the last two decades, transforming it into a vibrant community of over 77,000 people, which serves the region’s hub of commerce.

City of West Richland: Growing together

The City of West Richland spent much of 2020 focusing on supporting local businesses through the COVID-19 crisis. Over $400,000 in CARES funds were distributed to our business community by the city.

Benton County Commission: Progress in the wake of COVID-19

Despite the trials, tribulations and hardships of 2020, Benton County persevered and adapted to continue to serve the community and our residents. While we know everyone has COVID fatigue, the pandemic played an important role in how the county conducted business throughout 2020 and how we will continue to do business in the coming year.

Kennewick School District: Forward focused

The Kennewick School District is proud to serve our amazing students, families and community. While the past year has been extraordinarily challenging for everyone, we remain forward focused.

Lourdes and Trios Health: Dedicated to ‘Making Communities Healthier’

This last year was anything but easy, but we want to start out by thanking our providers, nurses, staff and essential workers at Lourdes and Trios for stepping up in the face of what felt impossible and for their compassion, positive attitudes, endurance, and preparation during these difficult circumstances.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center: Steadfast in challenging times

“Kadlec is currently treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with our partners at the department of health and CDC and following established containment and treatment regimens. Our caregivers are well-trained to treat this patient in a safe and compassionate manner.”

The Arts Center at Columbia Basin College: Accepted the challenge

The Arts Center at Columbia Basin College continues to work through the challenges of the pandemic and these challenges have resulted in opportunities and subsequent success. At CBC, our focus is on our students and working toward meeting their educational goals within the guidelines we have been given.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: MCM to Perform Again this Summer

After a challenging year of learning and growing, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers is looking forward to once again taking the stage this summer. We have long held the vision that Tri-Cities values choral music and its accessibility to people of all ages and cultures.

Mid-Columbia Symphony: Anticipating the Renaissance

Renaissance of course means ‘rebirth,’ and it is what most of us in the arts community, and the Mid-Columbia Symphony in particular, are eagerly awaiting – when we can return to live performances and the live audiences that all of us, and especially our orchestra members miss so much.

The Reach Museum: Hope springs eternal

The Tri-City Herald’s 2020 Progress Report was published shortly after the REACH Museum closed to the public due to COVID-19. Fast forward one year, and we are now planning for an April 1, 2021, reopening.

Port of Benton: Optimistic about the future

There are 75 public port districts in Washington state, with three in the Tri-Cities. We are economic engines that generate jobs and enhance the region’s quality of life.

Port of Kennewick: Engaging, working and partnering for a bright future

The Port of Kennewick is engaging in transparent urban planning, working to revitalize Kennewick’s historic waterfront district, partnering with municipalities on life, health and safety benefits and constructing a regional town-center in place of a former airfield.

Port of Pasco: Progress amid a pandemic

One year ago, while writing this column for the Progress Edition, who could have imagined what was ahead for all of us. The Port District, our country and the world have all been significantly impacted by the emergence of a pandemic caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Washington Apple Commission: Moving beyond the “unprecedented”

As the state begins to look forward to the days when we can leave the masks and phrases like “unprecedented times” in the past, the Washington Apple Commission is asking itself the question of how to take the lessons and marketing tactics adopted in the time of a pandemic and apply them to the future.

Washington State Wine Commission: Washington Sustainable - The Future of Wine

Demand for sustainable products has never been higher. But today’s marketplace also demands credibility and proof. Although Washington wine is sustainable by nature and in practice, the state’s wine industry is taking collective steps to formally add a certification to its sustainability program.

Bechtel National Inc.: Vit Plant heating up in 2021

The Hanford Vit Plant is moving toward heating up our first 300-ton low-activity waste melter at the end of this year — a permanent step forward. The melter is the heart of the vitrification process, which will turn Hanford’s legacy nuclear waste into a solid glass form for safe disposal.

HPMC Occupational Medical Services: Ensuring worker health in challenging times

Last year was extremely challenging for everyone. HPMC Occupational Medical Services (OMS) continued healthcare support to Hanford workers as the site transitioned to reduced operations and teleworking early in the year and progressed through the first two phases of remobilization of workers to the site as the year continued.

VNS Federal Services: Veolia continues to invest in Hanford

Veolia is a global resourcing company with more than $30 billion in annual revenue and 178,000 employees. Through VNS Federal Services, Veolia delivers its global capabilities in engineering, facility operations, waste management and D&D and remediation to the U.S. government and across North America.

Benton PUD: Infrastructure and technology help achieve our mission during pandemic

Not even a global pandemic could keep Benton PUD from fulfilling our customer service mission in 2020. Although we closed our doors to the public for a period, our work never stopped. As energy sector “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” we proudly and successfully continued to keep the lights on while responding to requests to connect over 1,000 new electric services in our growing communities.

Energy Northwest: Proudly advancing Washington’s clean energy future

With a 100% carbon-free energy portfolio, Energy Northwest is positioned to help lead Washington in developing new clean energy-generating resources and transportation electrification projects. The 2019 passage of the Clean Energy Transformation Act provided public power with a tremendous opportunity to help Washington meet its climate goals while maintaining a reliable and affordable electric grid.

Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce: Unprecedented challenges and uncertainty give rise to a “new normal”

Making it through a worldwide pandemic has been a challenge and an opportunity for the Tri-City Regional Chamber – requiring a great deal of out-of-the box thinking. To use the overused phrase “new normal,” COVID-19 offered little choice but to re-evaluate, adapt, retool, develop and discard; resulting in an even better “new normal” — not the way we used to be, but the way we should be.

TRIDEC: Fast rebound from a tough year

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an immediate economic impact that we could not see coming. The governor’s original orders to stay home, stay safe, brought a total shutdown of all public spaces and businesses. These orders were quickly amended to allow for critical industries to remain open based on the nature of their products or services.

Visit Tri-Cities: Community collaboration and tourism innovation…even during a pandemic

To say 2020 was a difficult year for the tourism industry is an understatement. The silver lining has been the numerous collaborative opportunities provided to Visit Tri-Cities as we continue to invest in our community. These collaborations among jurisdictions, other economic development agencies and various hospitality businesses have served to highlight the value of our organization and industry.

Home Builders Association: Housing remains strong

In what can only be described as the year we all would like to forget, the construction sector was one of the bright spots for 2020 in spite of COVID-19’s best efforts to dominate.

Franklin County Commission: Open, transparent and accountable

April 30, 2021 12:47 AM
