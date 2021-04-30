2021 Progress Edition

Read Next

In 2020, the Hanford Advisory Board (HAB) celebrated 26 years of volunteer service to the citizens of the Pacific Northwest, providing values-based, informed, consensus-based letters of advice, recommendations and white papers about Hanford cleanup.

These documents were issued to leaders of the Tri-Party Agreement (TPA) agencies. Those agencies are the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). At the December 2020 HAB meeting, Stephen Wiegman was elected chair and he assumed the chair position in March 2021. Susan Leckband stepped back after serving as chair or vice chair for 18 years, noting, “It was the best unpaid job I ever had and it was an honor to serve the citizens of the Pacific Northwest.”