Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce: Unprecedented challenges and uncertainty give rise to a “new normal”

One initiative taken by the Tri-City Regional Chamber was the launching of the Tri-Cities Open for Business website in the spirit of helping Tri-City businesses, our community and the regional economy.

Making it through a worldwide pandemic has been a challenge and an opportunity for the Tri-City Regional Chamber – requiring a great deal of out-of-the box thinking. To use the overused phrase “new normal,” COVID-19 offered little choice but to re-evaluate, adapt, retool, develop and discard; resulting in an even better “new normal” — not the way we used to be, but the way we should be.

With the onset of COVID-19 last March, as businesses closed due to state regulations and weeks stretched into months, it became clear that information was top of mind for many. Then access to funding, personal protective equipment and other tools to make businesses safer places became high priorities. In the spirit of helping Tri-City businesses, our community and the regional economy, we took stock of what was most urgently needed and set about doing many things the chamber had never done before. Below is a list of the COVID initiatives undertaken by the Tri-City Regional Chamber:

▪ Launched Tri-Cities Open for Business website.

▪ Partnered with TRIDEC and Visit Tri-Cities to create the Tri-Cities Open and Safe Coalition.

▪ Provided businesses access to vital information and resources through our COVID-19 Resource Guide and Rapid Response Line.

▪ Distributed PPE to businesses in need.

▪ Delivered numerous high-quality virtual programs and events.

▪ Produced the only region-wide, business-focused virtual Candidate Forums.

▪ Provided $600,000 to local businesses through the Franklin County Rapid Responses Business Grant Program.

▪ Created Session Spotlight — a weekly business-focused legislative update.

▪ Authored over a dozen letters to federal, state, and local leaders advocating for businesses as sectors of the economy began to reopen.

The challenges presented to the community and businesses in 2020 were almost unbelievable and it’s difficult to predict how 2021 will fare. However, the Tri-City Regional Chamber will continue to invest in innovative programs such as the Washington Workforce Portal Intern Program. Currently, we are one of two pilot sites in the state partnering with the Association of Washington Business, Columbia Basin College and WSU Tri-Cities. The Washington Workforce Portal is a free workforce-based program connecting employers, students, and educators across the state.

For over a decade, the Tri-City Regional Chamber has been a Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC). This program is designed to help businesses in all areas of selling to local, state, federal agencies and government prime contractors. In 2020, our PTAC counselor assisted businesses in our seven-county area with obtaining over 800 awards and contracts totaling more than $68.5 million. During 2021, we’ll continue to provide this much-needed service to businesses as they seek out new markets and ways to grow during these unprecedented times.

As we look to the future, we can’t help but be inspired by the dozens of passionate volunteers bringing myTRI 2030 to fruition. Late last February, the Opportunity Area Councils held their official “kick-off” — eager to create momentum for this regional vision project. No one could have predicted what would come just a few weeks later, but after a brief hiatus, the council volunteers pivoted to virtual meetings and all have made great progress in prioritizing myTRI actions and projects:

▪ The Agriculture Council will produce a commercial aimed at attracting a talented agriculture workforce.

▪ The Education Council will support the implementation of the Workforce Portal which connects students across Washington to businesses across Washington for real-world, work-based learning opportunities.

▪ The Energy Council will establish the Tri-Cities as a national leader for energy storage and advanced nuclear fuel research, development, and manufacturing.

▪ With the over-arching goal of becoming “America’s most welcoming community,” the Inclusion Council will create a centralized, strategic DEI community partner with a mission to ensure access, equity, and inclusivity throughout the community.

▪ The Life Council is making promising steps toward creating a cohesive, sustainable, event data-gathering infrastructure for the region’s existing calendars, improving communication within the Tri-Cities region.

▪ The top priorities of the Prosperity Council are to support entrepreneurs and small businesses from ambition to achievement; leverage strengths of the scientific research community with large-scale business/entrepreneurial sector collaboration, and establish collaborative business recruitment to import jobs and businesses into the region.

COVID-19 has not only changed how we do business but is determining what businesses survive and ultimately grow beyond the pandemic. The Tri-City Regional Chamber is here to help our members and the community come out the other side stronger. We’ll continue to marshal our resources to fulfill our role as a catalyst for business growth, a convenor for leaders and a champion for a strong community.