Hanford Mission Integration Solutions: Poised to integrate and innovate at Hanford

After 11 years of leadership at the Hanford Site, Mission Support Alliance handed over the keys to the new site services and infrastructure provider, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions.

A joint venture formed by globally trusted partners Leidos, Centerra and Parsons, with support from critical subcontractor North Wind Solutions, HMIS will build on MSA’s foundation by providing critical support to the Department of Energy and Hanford contractors, as part of the One Hanford mission. Expanding from a service provider to the site-wide integrator, HMIS will focus on providing what is in the government and taxpayers’ best interests.

The integration of services is complex, but a core capability of the HMIS team. It requires our team to have an in-depth understanding of cleanup, experience, and ability to innovate, to ensure Hanford’s old and aging infrastructure is reliable and prepared to support treating tank waste using the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) approach and assist ongoing risk-reduction work.

Our service delivery model will support Hanford through four main foundations:

1. We will deliver value through a right-sized and skilled workforce, established processes and proven tools, which will result in delivery of hundreds of specialized Hanford services to integrate, innovate, and ultimately, enable cleanup.

2. We will align and collaborate through early engagement, clearly defined roles and responsibilities and an unparalleled understanding of the scale and types of services needed for Hanford success.

3. HMIS will transform and govern through informed decision-making and increased situational awareness across the site. Our governance model will continue to increase transparency and effective communication to ensure safe and effective operations of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant.

4. We will evolve and enhance as we implement proven technologies in innovative ways to better support our Hanford customers.

In terms of scale, HMIS is responsible for providing reliable water, power, road maintenance, information technology, safeguards and security, safety standards, training and many more integrated services and deliverables.

With the transition to a tank waste treatment operations posture, demand will increase annually to more than 350,000 megawatts of electricity, 1.4 billion gallons of treated water, 1 million gigabytes of data, 150,000 student training days at HAMMER, and of course, protecting thousands of Hanford Site workers and hundreds of square miles of land.

This year, we will begin construction of a new water plant with a larger treatment capacity, a critical component for Hanford’s future success to produce up to 5 million gallons of clean water a day, as site needs increase with DFLAW operations and around-the-clock shift work.

HMIS understands the incredible opportunity before us, not only in serving the One Hanford mission, but also in serving our community. Over the next 10 years, we will invest $10 million in this incredible community, focused on improving education, supporting the local small business community and enhancing the quality of life for those in need. Through collaborative efforts, you will see investments in STEM education; up to $500,000 in scholarships; employee development efforts; regional purchasing programs, including a “business in a box” model; continuation of the successful Connect Tri-Cities event; charitable giving to local non-profits; a dynamic employee volunteerism program and much more.

Our commitment to excellence will guide the way we do business at Hanford and in our community. Our “SIMPLE” values of Safety, Inclusion, Motivation, Passion, Learning and Ethics will be at the core of every task we perform. We are committed to our HMIS family, our Hanford customers, the environment and our community, and we are proud to support the One Hanford mission.