VNS Federal Services: Veolia continues to invest in Hanford

VNSFS has operated Hanford’s 222-S Laboratory for the past five years but recently supported the transition to an new operating contractor. Courtesy VNS Federal Service

Veolia is a global resourcing company with more than $30 billion in annual revenue and 178,000 employees. Through VNS Federal Services, Veolia delivers its global capabilities in engineering, facility operations, waste management and D&D and remediation to the U.S. government and across North America.

VNS Federal Services (VNSFS) is proud and honored to be working on the Hanford cleanup, ensuring our work is conducted in a safe and environmentally sound manner that meets DOE requirements.

Work at 222-S Laboratory in transition

VNSFS supported the recent transition of Hanford’s 222-S Laboratory to a new operating contractor. VNSFS has operated the lab for the past five years, providing complex analytical services supporting Hanford Site cleanup, including the safe storage and retrieval of tank waste.

Throughout our tenure, VNSFS lab staff performed an increasing number of analyses on highly radioactive waste samples while maintaining a stellar safety record. None of this would have been possible without the lab’s excellent management and staff. VNSFS gives a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated men and women for performing their work in a safe manner and supporting the Hanford cleanup mission.

ERDF is a key player in One Hanford

VNSFS continues to operate the Environmental Restoration Disposal Facility (ERDF) and recently completed transition as a subcontractor under the Central Plateau Cleanup Co. (CPCCo). The 107-acre facility is DOE’s largest landfill, authorized to dispose of low-level radioactive, hazardous and mixed wastes generated by Hanford cleanup activities.

VNSFS has managed the Hanford landfill since 2013 and works closely with all Hanford waste generators to ensure waste acceptance criteria and regulatory compliance are met during all phases of waste generation, containerization, transport and disposal activities. Over time, ERDF has developed mechanisms to optimize waste disposal methods while continuing to operate in a safe and compliant manner.

To date, ERDF has disposed of more than 20 million tons of waste safely, compliantly and efficiently. VNSFS will continue to build on the success of the past and has in place a dedicated and experienced team to ensure its continued success.

VNSFS is also providing maintenance services to CPCCo for Hanford’s Integrated Disposal Facility (IDF), where the low activity waste canisters produced by the Direct Feed Low Activity Waste project will be disposed. With work at both ERDF and IDF, VNSFS provides consistency of operations across both disposal facilities and more cost-effective operations.

Engineering Services: From inception through completion

With more than 20 years of DOE engineering experience, Veolia can deliver nuclear, environmental, infrastructure, waste and robotics services. We are NQA-1 Certified and have reach back to more than 1,000 engineers. VNSFS Engineering Division provides design, analysis, testing and consulting services for a wide range of nuclear and industrial applications. With this wide-ranging expertise, we are able to solve complex problems using innovative and efficient solutions.

VNSFS works with DOE and its Hanford Site contractors to responsibly maintain viable site infrastructure to support the Hanford mission, including the science and technology missions. Our engineers are the backbone of our organization, providing the intelligent design, project integration and interface for our technologies.

Technology Deployment: Beyond mere engineering

Thinking through DOE’s facility and waste challenges to come up with solutions for unsolved problems is part of what we do. VNSFS maintains a suite of Veolia-patented technologies to help address better ways to retrieve, treat and dispose of wastes. As an example, our technology group is centered in Richland, where we worked with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory many years ago to commercialize and perfect our patented GeoMelt® vitrification technology, which today is helping DOE treat and dispose of previously orphaned sodium-contaminated wastes.

With its many services and capabilities, VNSFS is proud to be a part of One Hanford – a team of highly skilled and dedicated workers. As one, we are committed to safe and ethical work practices throughout our project sites.