Washington State University Tri-Cities: Expanding opportunities for a university education – even in midst of challenge

WSU Tri-Cities Assistant Professor of Biology Lori Nelson films a lesson that she now uses as part of her biology courses. Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities

Current circumstances have taught us a great deal and among those lessons is this: Even in the most difficult of times, innovation continues.

At Washington State University Tri-Cities, we were innovative this past year in many ways in order to continue providing world-class research and education. We expanded access to educational programming, changed our current structures and systems for efficiency and created new programs and resources for students that will continue long after this pandemic is under control.

Virtual innovations in the classroom

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged colleges and universities across the United States to think differently about how to best provide a quality education now and into the future.

We have equipped every WSU Tri-Cities classroom with tools for virtual course delivery, giving greater access to students and faculty when in-person learning is not an option.

Faculty are using cutting-edge tools in the classroom to make the digital experience more engaging. For example, a technology called “Learning Glass” allows faculty to write on a backlit pane of glass while addressing the camera directly to produce short lessons that supplement full lectures. The result is a beautiful presentation of ideas while maintaining contact with the audience.

The virtual environment did not prevent us from offering students opportunities to work on real-world projects, capstone courses and laboratory experiences. Teams of engineering students are working with one another virtually to design ventilators, electric bicycles and medical kits for remote communities in Africa. A psychology course is partnering with Camp Korey for kids with life-altering medical conditions to create unique programming.

WSU Tri-Cities academic building construction progress. Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities

In-person this fall, new academic building

Combined with virtual access to courses and resources, the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and continued proper safety measures, WSU Tri-Cities will offer additional in-person learning experiences this fall. Specifics are not yet announced because of changing local and state regulations, but we can promise another semester of dedicated, determined and invested faculty and staff who are here to support our students.

We are excited to also be opening our new academic building this fall. The building will house undergraduate science teaching laboratories, classrooms, areas for events and collaborative working and study spaces. This beautiful facility will be an asset for our community and will be used by nearly every student who crosses through our doors.

New resources and programs

This past year, we launched the WSU Tri-Cities Jump Start program that prepares students for the upcoming academic year by means of short summer courses. The program consists of lessons that allow students to enhance their academic reading, writing, math and study skills to ensure continued success. Jump Start is a free service to all incoming college students across the Mid-Columbia.

The WSU Tri-Cities Community Classroom Series, launched this past year, features regional experts discussing topics related to diversity, inclusion and social justice. Last semester, the series focused on racism and equity. The focus this semester is on preventing the school-to-prison pipeline and increasing opportunities from prison to higher education.

And last, but certainly not least, our regional Tri-Cities community rallied amid the pandemic to support students in achieving their dream of earning a college degree. We received several donations from Lamb Weston, STCU, Cadwell, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, United Way and countless individuals. These gifts support students as they pursue their education, in accessing basic needs such as food and shelter and in providing the equipment necessary for success in a virtual learning environment.

There is no question that times are challenging, but we are stronger because of our innovative spirit and a generous and supportive community.