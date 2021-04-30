Franklin County Commission: Open, transparent and accountable

2020 was a historic, arduous year for America, Washington state and, in particular, Franklin County, and its partners in government services.

Franklin County bears the surname of our famous founder, Benjamin Franklin, who wisely stated, “I hope there is good sense and virtue enough left to recover the right path.”

In the spirit of “good sense,” Franklin County prioritized instituting “open,” “transparent” and “accountability” into the business of our local county government.

Trying to be more open, Franklin County held its first-ever commissioner night meeting in April 2019, (attendance was great), and we will resume quarterly night meetings starting April 6. Please come join us!

With the sudden and surprising resignation of Assessor Pete McEnderfer the process to replace him was accomplished with input from the public.

Transparency was exhibited at the public meeting held by the Franklin County Canvassing Board where questions from the public were answered concerning our Dominion Election equipment. A video of the meeting is available on the Franklin County Auditor’s website.

Franklin County instituted an Internal Fraud/Complaint Hotline. Check with the Auditor’s Website for the phone number.

Under accountability, because of the public’s input, Franklin County was successful in removing the needle exchange facility from the WSU Extension Building in Franklin County where 4-H kids picked up their fair participation forms.

A personnel evaluation of our county administrator was completed by Franklin County commissioners in 2020, the first in six years.

Since Franklin County’s biggest attributes are its agriculture and food production, Matt Mahoney, Public Works director, said it is imperative we not only preserve and maintain, but also improve the safety of our highways and roads for the well-being of its citizens. At the annual Franklin County Budgetary Meeting, it was decided not to continue to shift as many road dollars to the general fund as done in the past.

Tom Westerman, director of finances, with 31.5 years of service to Franklin County, has stated that a AA-bond rating is the best we have ever been rated.

Looking to the future, redistricting needs to be successfully accomplished with accurate federal census data and a community committee to offer Franklin County commissioners options of boundaries to choose from. Public engagement and involvement will keep future discussions more accountable.

Since the appointment of John Rosenau to be county assessor, he has wasted no time in scheduling the first public meeting on April 28 to help Franklin County property owners understand and comply with the Washington State Personal Property tax. Check with the County Assessor’s Office for the location and time.

I look forward to working with newly elected Commissioner Rocky Mullen and re-elected incumbent Commissioner Brad Peck. I consider It an honor and privilege to serve the people of Franklin County as their commissioner, and look forward to our county government returning to normalcy in 2021.