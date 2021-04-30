Mid-Columbia Libraries: Embracing change with vision

Customer Service Specialist Anna Lapp welcomes customers at Mid-Columbia Libraries’ West Pasco Branch drive-thru window in this promotional image. Courtesy Mid-Columbia Libraries

At Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL), we take pride in being an innovative, proactive and welcoming organization that embraces change and continual service improvement. In no other year have those qualities been more important, it seems, than when facing the unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, MCL adapted to meet the needs of readers, students, and families safely and remotely.

As an intercounty rural library district, MCL provides its resources and services to more than 260,000 residents of Benton Franklin and Adams counties. Our mission is to enhance quality of life by providing excellence in books and services for our residents and communities.

This past year, following the state-mandated shutdown of onsite services for many months, MCL pivoted toward providing digital collections and programs as our sole vehicle for serving our customers. We allocated additional funding in order to meet demand and increase the supply of titles available to cardholders.

This resulted in nearly 30 percent growth in checkouts of downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more. With assembly limits and social distancing requirements in place for the foreseeable future, we began providing regular programs and events — everything from reading challenges, to story times, to author visits and guest lecturers — all online.

During the summer of 2020, we were authorized to expand curbside pickup at all of our branches, and this service proved both popular and convenient for our customers. Our dedicated library staff stepped up to meet safety guidelines while providing the same level of caring, personalized service — albeit socially distanced — our customers know and appreciate. In the fall of 2020, we were able to restore limited in-branch services within state restrictions. We launched several new online services, which quickly proved popular. Library grab bags allow cardholders to request a mix of titles selected by staff in their local branch based on customer preferences. We expanded online customer support and provided reading recommendations with our Ask the Library feature. Online print drop now allows customers to upload files from home and pick up prints curbside.

MCL continues to support students learning at home with an array of book lists, streaming video and more. We partnered with Pasco, Kennewick, Finley, Othello and West Richland schools to provide students easier access to our eBook and eAudiobook collection using the student reading app, Sora. Working with local PUDs and others, we expanded free Wi-Fi outside our branches.

While these services will continue and grow in the year ahead, we have also embarked on a purposeful focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. Local DEI facilitators are guiding foundational education sessions for all staff.

On June 16, 2020, the MCL Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt the Urban Libraries Council’s (ULC) Statement on Race and Social Equity, which states, “Libraries can help achieve true and sustained equity through an intentional, systemic and transformative library-community partnership.” This statement serves as a baseline for building progressive policies, activities and collaborative relationships to advance equity. MCL embraces BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) voices and believes in building meaningful community relationships and partnerships.

“As our libraries work toward reopening in the wake of the pandemic, we are also committed to anti-racism and providing a safe and comfortable place for all members of our community,” says MCL Board of Trustees Chairman Tom Callahan.

In 2021, we are faced with many of the same challenges as 2020. However, we see progress toward fully welcoming back our customers into their libraries.

MCL will continue to build on the excellent and highly-valued service our customers value and expect. We will continue to respond to our customers’ needs, seeking ways to expand access to library collections and services and proving to our taxpayers we are an outstanding institution making significant and exceptional contributions to the quality of life of all residents and communities.