City of Kennewick: Renewed energy and optimism for 2021

Map of new US395/Ridgeline Interchange.

With the historical year of 2020 behind us, we have entered 2021 with a renewed sense of energy and optimism. Confidence in our future comes from many years of strategic planning, the leadership of our City Council and the strong partnerships with our community — all of which has helped us to be resilient and prepared for continued success.

Our “Budgeting by Priorities” model has proved even more invaluable as we align our resources toward the highest needs in the city’s five priority areas: Community safety, economic development, infrastructure and growth, quality of life and responsible government. Some major projects for 2021:

• Community surveys reflect that safe drinking water is the highest priority for our citizens. Rate adjustments from recent rate studies will provide revenue for maintenance, replacement and expansion of our infrastructure to accommodate the growing community. One of the major projects underway is the construction of a new 6-million-gallon reservoir at 18th and Kellogg.

• Commitments made to our community to fight criminal gang and drug activity will proceed with the public safety sales tax Benton County voters approved in 2014. This funding has supported additional police officers and support positions, implementation of a cadet program and provided for additional patrol units.

Rendering of new Fire Station #3. Courtesy City of Kennewick

• Construction of Fire Station No. 3, across from the Three Rivers Convention Center, began in 2020 with a completion date this year — on time and under budget. This station replaces the over 40-year-old station next to the Benton County Justice Center. We also purchased property on 10th Avenue, between Dayton and Auburn Streets, for the new Station No. 1 project. Planning efforts are underway.

• Due diligence work on our public/private partnership for the expansion of the Tri-Cities Convention Center continues. This expansion would include a performing arts theater, a new convention hotel, future retail space, residential towers, and exciting new public spaces that align with the community’s transformational vision for Vista Field.

• Our award-winning partnership with the Port of Kennewick remains strong. Together, we are able to leverage our individual resources and capitalize on creative financing solutions to implement unique development opportunities that we would not have been able to do as easily alone. These projects are shaping the future of our region, both in Vista Field and along our historical waterfront.

• A successful bid was awarded for the Ridgeline/395 Intersection in partnership with the Washington Department of Transportation. Construction begins this spring, with estimated completion in the fall of 2022. This will provide significantly enhanced connectivity to our growing Southridge area. Approximately $17 Million of this project is funded through state and federal transportation grants.

• Our citizens and council have identified good roads as another top priority. The 2021/2022 budget sustains the $2 million annually for pavement preservation. An evaluation program of our pavement conditions was also funded for this year and an additional $1 million is available based on the results. This means a total investment of $5 million in pavement preservation projects this biennium.

• The work on conveyance of Columbia Park with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continues, in partnership with our neighboring jurisdictions, community stakeholders and Federal legislators. In addition to the enhancements made throughout the years, the city spends over $500,000 annually on park maintenance for land we do not own but lease from the Corps. A recent shoreline stabilization project was completed - another investment example by the city.

• Pandemic Impacts and Recovery — We will continue to work with the Benton Franklin Health District, Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and our regional partners to encourage a safe and responsible reopening of our community. We will keep advocating for a safe, responsible reopening and recovery of our economy.

Preparation and strategic focus has minimized the challenges we face. Identifying funding for critical infrastructure projects is one of our biggest challenges along with closely monitoring proposed State legislation that could negatively affect the city.

The good news is that we are well positioned to continue providing over 300 services that directly impact our daily lives.