Port of Pasco: Progress amid a pandemic

Reimann Industrial Center dedication. Courtesy Port of Pasco

One year ago, while writing this column for the Progress Edition, who could have imagined what was ahead for all of us. The Port District, our country and the world have all been significantly impacted by the emergence of a pandemic caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The port continues to adapt to the ever-changing scenarios it faces. We are so grateful to the entire port team, many of whom are essential workers, keeping our region moving forward during this unusual time.

Tri-Cities Airport

Without question, the Tri-Cities Airport was greatly affected by the pandemic; business and leisure travel were significantly interrupted. Our passenger loads dropped, and airlines cut available flights. In response, the port had to tighten its budget, work diligently to keep passengers apprised of flight changes and implement important safety protocols throughout the airport.

But the news from the airport is improving. Passenger numbers are increasing, and flights are returning. Recently, a new, nonstop Allegiant flight to San Diego was announced and will begin in late May. This is great news for our travel-ready community, and progress.

Reimann Industrial Center

Work continues on the 300-acre Reimann Industrial Center, located just north of the Pasco Processing Center. The site’s master plan was completed in early 2021 to set the size and layout of lots and outline improvements needed to make the site shovel-ready. In addition, the port is beginning the funding process for infrastructure, including extending the rail spur that runs along the site. The port is also working on engineering associated with roads and utilities.

It has become clear that this new industrial center is meeting a regional need. Even at this early stage, we are working with a number of interested industries that have been growing throughout the pandemic and need room to expand. It is progress for our region.

Osprey Pointe

When Port of Pasco commissioners created Osprey Pointe, they envisioned a mixed-use development with potential for business and industrial development, housing, entertainment and community access to this important piece of property on the Columbia River.

That vision is close to becoming a reality. Local developer James Sexton is looking beyond the pandemic and finalizing a master plan that includes a large marketplace, up to 1,000 residential dwellings, office and retail space, restaurants, a 6,000-seat entertainment venue with an outdoor amphitheater and a hotel. The plan includes nearly three miles of walking paths, a splash pool and benches along the river.

The first project will be a 76,000-square-foot facility to house The Marketplace at Osprey Pointe. The three-story structure will include up to 120 spots inside for local vendors and restaurants.

It is anticipated that ground could be broken for the building in spring or summer and be open for business sometime this year. Interested vendors are already lining up to be a part of The Marketplace.

Other buildings in the early phases will begin as soon as zoning changes are implemented. They could include single-family homes and mixed-use buildings.

As a port, we are excited to see this community-oriented development get underway.

North Franklin Visitor Center

The Port of Pasco partnered with the city of Connell and the Greater Connell Area Chamber of Commerce to create the North Franklin Visitor Center. The new center provides a way for visitors to discover the activities and businesses in this part of our port district as well as showcase the history of the area.

It’s an important new asset to the community.

Progress amid a pandemic

Even with all the twists and turns of the past year, the port continues to make progress on these and other important projects, looking ahead and ready to respond to the rebound we have confidence in.