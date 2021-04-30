Tri-Cities Cancer Center: TCCC and Kadlec integrate to enhance comprehensive cancer care for patients

Tri-Cities Cancer Center

Over 25 years ago, one phone call created a vision for cancer care in our region. Mrs. Billie Jane Lampson envisioned a center that would provide the very best in treatment and compassion, right here in our own community.

Mrs. Lampson personified the community spirit that creates extraordinary change. Through her hard work, tireless advocacy and the generosity of donors, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center (TCCC) became a reality.

Since 1994, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and its Foundation have grown into a premier, world-class organization caring for patients with cancer throughout the Tri-Citiy area and the entire region.

Through our Foundation, our community has invested over $20 million dollars to ensure patients receive the cancer care they deserve close to home.

With recent changes in our healthcare market, former member hospitals, Trios and Lourdes, ceased their membership in the Cancer Center. In turn, Kadlec, now the community’s only nonprofit hospital, became the sole member of TCCC.

Together, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Kadlec have been working diligently to chart a path forward, building on both organizations’ deep legacies, commitment to community, safety and quality and compassionate care. What you will see and experience through the TCCC/Kadlec affiliation is a continuum and expansion of the established service lines already in place. Radiation oncology, survivorship teams, hematology and oncology, surgical specialties, research, genetics, support programs and palliative care teams will now be integrated to streamline cancer care for patients and their families in our community.

Additionally, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will continue to raise critical funds and provide patient support programs and services for the full continuum of cancer care.

We want to assure the community that the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Foundation remain stronger than ever and are committed to providing world-class cancer care for all cancer patients throughout the Tri-Cities and our entire region.

We are excited about the future of well-integrated, mission-driven, cancer care services in our community.