Port of Kennewick: Engaging, working and partnering for a bright future

The Port of Kennewick is engaging in transparent urban planning, working to revitalize Kennewick’s historic waterfront district, partnering with municipalities on life, health and safety benefits and constructing a regional town-center in place of a former airfield.

At Vista Field, the port is creating a pedestrian-focused development that features mixed-use neighborhoods and urban lifestyle amenities. The first phase of Vista Field infrastructure is now complete, including utilities, streets, lighting, landscaping, a pond, fountains, plaza and a streamside esplanade.

The port is now working to close the Vista Field construction contract, transfer streets to the city and define and market parcels in the central 20 acres. Lots will be sold to the private sector for commercial, retail and residential development, and those proceeds will help fund future phases of infrastructure until the entire 103-acre site plan is complete.

The port will also conduct a study of the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on development trends that may impact the port/Vista Field and another assessment to determine potential reuse of the three former airplane hangars.

In addition, the port will continue its focus on improving and bringing new businesses to Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District, which includes Clover Island and Columbia Drive. The port is investing $500,000 in the city’s Washington Street improvement project to help connect downtown with the waterfront.

The port, city, county and state have partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore Clover Island’s north shoreline and extend the Riverwalk trail. The Corps has completed the engineering and construction design and is preparing that project for bid.

Columbia Gardens in Kennewick. Courtesy Port of Kennewick

At the Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, the port constructed a fourth building, which brought Cave B Estate Winery and Gordon Estate Winery tasting rooms to the wine village. Those wineries joined Bartholomew Winery and Monarcha/Palencia Wine Co., which opened in early 2018.

There are four winery tasting rooms and two wine production facilities at Columbia Gardens, and six food trucks offer a variety of cuisine. The port will sell or ground-lease the remaining shovel-ready parcels to provide opportunities for complementary private-sector development.

Recently, the port added a shade structure, lighting and seating improvements to the food truck plaza. Later this year, a restroom will be added; and the port has identified a need for more shade canopies, signage, another electrical pedestal, fencing and in-water improvements.

Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District (Clover Island and Columbia Drive) has evolved into a destination area with award-winning artworks, great food, wonderful wines, a lighthouse, and recreational path — all nestled alongside the Columbia River and a scenic nature pond.

In February, a third phase of public input was gathered toward a new master plan for the port’s waterfront properties. The final Kennewick Historic Waterfront District Master Plan will help guide the next decade of port investments.

A food truck at Columbia Gardens in Kennewick. Kimberly Teske Fetrow for Port of Kennewick

In other parts of its 485-square-mile-district, port land sales enabled construction of a new fire station and a new police station in West Richland. And in Richland, the port invested $800,000 toward the city’s Columbia Park Trail improvements, and another $400,000 toward its Center Parkway extension.

This year, the commission requested a detailed governance audit to include internal operating policies and the commission ethics policy. This new, prioritized project will take much time and bandwidth. However, staff will remain vigilant to ensure this new endeavor does not negatively impact the many important economic development activities underway.

The Port of Kennewick’s mission is to serve as an economic development catalyst throughout its 485-square-mile district. And, just as it has done since its founding in 1915, the port will continue to foster strategic partnerships and implement creative work plans that address evolving community needs.