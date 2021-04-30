HPMC Occupational Medical Services: Ensuring worker health in challenging times

Last year was extremely challenging for everyone. HPMC Occupational Medical Services (OMS) continued healthcare support to Hanford workers as the site transitioned to reduced operations and teleworking early in the year and progressed through the first two phases of remobilization of workers to the site as the year continued.

The ability of HPMC OMS to maintain occupational medical services for essential personnel on site, as well as those teleworking off site, supports the Hanford cleanup mission by ensuring the health and well-being of Hanford workers. Changing conditions in work and safety protocols necessitated changes to the way we deliver occupational medical services and resulted in several successful activities.

Telehealth Options

When the Hanford Site moved to reduced operations in March 2020, we were immediately able to shift health education to a virtual environment. Utilizing Microsoft Teams, individual and workgroup health education provided resources and care during an uncertain time.

As it became clear that COVID-19 precautions would continue into the foreseeable future, we established additional telehealth options for some of our work conditioning services to prepare workers for job demands, employee assistance programs and return-to-work evaluations. This advancement in access to care and assistance to workers to help them reduce their time away from work will continue as an option in post-COVID-19 operations.

COVID-19 Testing and Occupational Contact Tracing

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, HPMC OMS developed the capability to provide COVID-19 testing and occupational contact tracing for the Hanford Site. In a matter of weeks, we obtained staff and materials, developed processes and procedures, and prepared to begin testing when needed.

In July, we began workplace contact tracing of workers who test positive for COVID-19. Occupational contact tracing was coordinated with the Benton Franklin Health District, through a memorandum of understanding, supporting their community contact tracing for Hanford workers. This effort reduces the risk of virus transmission at work by quickly identifying close contacts of workers with COVID-19, isolating sick workers, quarantining asymptomatic contacts and facilitating a safe return to work.

High Patient Satisfaction

HPMC OMS is extremely proud of the patient care provided during this difficult time. In 2020, we had over 19,000 patient visits. We received our first-ever 100% patient satisfaction rating across all departments in May. Through 2020, we maintained a 99.7% overall positive patient satisfaction rating.

Collaboration with other Hanford Contractors

Another positive outcome of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the partnership and collaboration between HPMC OMS, other Hanford contractors and the Department of Energy. As a relatively small prime contractor, we have been front and center in supporting the rest of the Hanford Site this year.

Our primary role as subject matter experts in healthcare support for workers was made even more evident during the pandemic. HPMC OMS is actively involved in communications, site leadership, and multiple interface teams as we work together as One Hanford to navigate the cleanup mission through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

HPMC OMS will continue to rise to the challenges set before us. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with the other Hanford contractors as we continue to make the health of the worker our number one priority.