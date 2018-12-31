Here’s what made you click in 2018

Choking smoke, a celebrity chef, a roach problem and horrific crimes and wrecks drew the most online attention at tricityherald.com in 2018.
We featured plenty of inspirational and courageous Tri-Citians and also gave you lots of important stories about how elected leaders, the economy and issues at Hanford could affect your life and community.
But here’s what got readers clicking the most on with their smartphones, laptops and tablets:
1. Destructive wildfires
Stories about a wind-driven wildfire that destroyed and damaged houses in south Kennewick before turning east to threaten homes in Finley in August were by far the most viewed in 2018
Five houses were gutted and three others were damaged in the out-of-control blaze that sent an ominous wall of smoke into the summer sky over the Tri-Cities.
State fire resources, including two wildland strike teams and specialists from the fire protection bureau, were mobilized to help fight the Bofer Canyon Fire — the worst to hit the area in 25 years.
2. Smoky air season
The smoke was so thick that air quality was rated as “hazardous” by the Washington state Department of Ecology in August.
“These are among the worst readings we have ever had in the Tri-Cities based on a cursory review of historical data,” said the director of the Benton Clean Air Agency at the time.
Fires burning in Washington state and Canada were to blame for the choking air that forced many to stay indoors.
3. Star chef Guy Fieri
Food Network star Guy Fieri swept into the Tri-Cities in December, igniting a social media frenzy.
He was in town to film an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” with several area restaurants.
“Our entire family is thrilled and blown away. We are so grateful for the opportunity! We were told Guy was particularly excited about the poppers and beef ribs,” said a post from Porter’s Real Barbecue.
The celebrity chef’s visit was a hard-kept-secret around town.
4. Snapped tree branch kills Tri-City woman
Gusts of up to 25 mph knocked down a tree limb during the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire in September and toppled a post at the annual Christ the King Sausage Fest.
Stephanie L. Judd, 37, of Benton City, was killed by the falling branch in Columbia Park. She was sitting on a bench with her son when the limb fell.
Her family filed a $2 million claim with the city of Kennewick, which maintains the park. Some trees have been removed or trimmed back.
5. Roach video at restaurant
Health inspectors cited a Kennewick all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant for insects and other health code violations after a diner complained of finding a cockroach in her noodles in January.
While disturbing, insects are considered “non critical” compared to other issues, such as storing food at room temperature, under-cooking meat and not washing hands, that can spread food-borne disease, say health officials.
The restaurant has since passed its health inspections.
6. Pasco teacher murdered
A Pasco elementary school teacher killed in a murder-suicide in November was honored by family and friends for living her life trying to help others.
Special education teacher Laura R. Cole, 35, was a champion for animals, children and senior citizens, her father told the Herald.
Police believe Cole’s husband, Dustin A. G. Altshuler, 37, fatally shot her before turning the gun on himself. The Pasco High teacher had been placed on paid administrative leave earlier in the week after he was accused of groping a female cab driver.
7. Barista killed in wreck
A popular barista and assistant manager for Dutch Bros. Coffee was killed in a motorcycle crash in Richland in May.
Zade Hakki, 22, collided in the Steptoe Street intersection with a pickup truck turning left.
Hakki of Richland was well known for his work for Dutch Bros. He was the assistant manager at the Columbia Center Boulevard location and was featured by the Herald 2016 in a series about 24 hours in the Tri-Cities.
8. Fitness trainer kills moped rider
A Richland fitness trainer is accused of being drunk and high when she struck a moped rider with her truck.
Katie L. Summers, 28, is charged with turning in front of Leonel Z. Birrueta on Clearwater Avenue and leaving the crash scene.
Her trial is scheduled for February.
9. Kennewick daycare rape
A 17-year-old Kennewick teen was charged with raping a young girl at his mother’s daycare.
Prosecutors claim he took the girl into a playroom and assaulted her. His trial is set for Jan. 14.
10. Injured animal assaulted
A homeless man told police he was high on meth when he sexually assaulted an injured beaver in Columbia Park.
Richard M. Delp, 35, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with animal cruelty and possession of methamphetamine. He reportedly found the animal after it had been hit by a car.
He is currently undergoing mental health treatment at Eastern State Hospital.
