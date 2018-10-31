Husband, wife found dead in Canyon Lakes home

A husband and wife were found dead Wednesday inside a home owned by a recent sexual assault suspect.
Kennewick police are investigating the deaths of a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The couple was found by family members shortly after 3 p.m. at 2932 S. Keller Place in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood.
Clem said police are not looking for any suspects, and it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.
Benton County property records show the home is owned by Dustin A. G. Altshuler.
The Pasco High teacher was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this week after he was accused of groping a female cab driver late Saturday.
A felony charge of indecent liberties was filed Wednesday against Altshuler in Benton County Superior Court. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday.
He was teaching computer-assisted drafting and robotics and worked at the school since 2016.
Clem would not confirm the identity of the people inside the home.
About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police had gone by the home at the family’s request when they hadn’t heard from one of them and became worried, said Clem.
Nothing appeared suspicious so officers had no legal reason to go inside, he said.
