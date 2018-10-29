Tri-City taxi driver says a passenger groped her

A female taxi driver reported being groped by a male customer late Saturday in Kennewick.
The woman, whose name was not disclosed, drove to a south Kennewick gas station and got out of the car until police arrived.
The suspect, Dustin A. Altshuler, also waited around for officers. He ended up leaving in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car.
The 37-year-old Kennewick man was booked into the jail at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
A Benton County District Court judge on Monday found probable cause to hold Altshuler on suspicion of felony indecent liberties by using force. His bail was set at $15,000.
The driver was very upset when she told officers that some time after picking up Altshuler, he grabbed her by the back of the neck, said Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The woman was able to remove his hand from her neck, but then he allegedly groped her.
That’s when she drove to the gas station at West 27th Avenue and Highway 395 to get help, said Clem.
Comments