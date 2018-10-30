Pasco High teacher accused of groping a taxi driver

A Pasco High teacher is on leave after allegedly groping a Kennewick taxi driver.
The school district placed Dustin A. G. Altshuler, 37, on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
He teaches computer-assisted drafting and robotics as part of the school’s Career and Technical Education program. He’s been working at the school since 2016.
Altshuler was booked into jail early Sunday morning after he allegedly ended a night of drinking by attacking a female taxi driver.
The woman told police she picked up Altshuler from his house and drove him to some bars Saturday night. As they were driving, he grabbed the back of her neck, according to Kennewick police.
She pulled into a parking lot on the corner of 27th Avenue and Highway 395, and was able to pry his fingers loose but then he allegedly groped her, said police.
At some point, she sent a “help” message to her dispatcher, who called police. When officers arrived, the driver and Altshuler were still in the parking lot.
A Benton County District Court judge found probable cause to hold Altshuler on suspicion of felony indecent liberties by using force. His bail was set at $15,000. He is no longer in jail, and charges have yet to be filed.
