1 person in jail after fatal crash on Kennewick’s Clearwater Avenue

A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at the intersection of Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street Tuesday night.
Police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned left in front of a motorcycle heading west on Clearwater Avenue at 8:47 p.m. The motorcyclist, Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31, collided with the Toyota Tundra and died at the scene.
Summers kept driving before pulling into the parking lot of Albertsons Grocery.
The police investigation into the crash left the intersection closed for several hours.
She was booked into the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.
Anyone who saw what occurred is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-585-4555 ext. 4222.
