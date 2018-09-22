2 hurt when concrete light post collapses at Richland Sausage Fest

Two people are being treated at a local hospital after a light pole collapsed in the center of the Christ the King Sausage Fest.
The near 20 mph winds snapped one of the lines anchoring the iconic parachute outside of Christ the King School around 1 p.m. Saturday. The gusts then turned the parachute into a sail, cracking the concrete light post at the center of festival, according to a post on the Festival’s Facebook page.
The post hit two people, who were taken to the hospital.
“We understand their injuries are not severe and we are praying as a community for their speedy recovery,” they wrote.
The festival the third largest event in the Tri-Cities, drawing thousands of people each year. Officials said they are working to clean up the post and continue the event.
