Trial delayed for driver in fatal moped crash. Video shows her drive away

The trial for a Richland woman charged with killing a moped rider was delayed four months while the investigation continues into the hit-and-run crash.
Katie L. Summers, 28, has been out of custody for five weeks since posting $50,000 bond.
On Thursday, she requested the trial delay until Feb. 4.
Summers is charged in Benton County Superior Court with two felonies, vehicular homicide and hit and run with death.
The mother of two allegedly was under the influence of alcohol, and possibly marijuana, when her truck hit Leonel Z. Birrueta.
Investigators are waiting for blood test results on Summers.
This is Summers’ first request for a delay in the case since Birrueta was killed Aug. 21.
Birrueta, 31, was headed west on Clearwater Avenue at 8:48 p.m. when Summers made a left turn in front of his moped.
He collided with the front passenger side of her Toyota Tundra as she was turning north onto Edison Street, according to the traffic camera video of the accident obtained by the Herald.
The moped’s headlights were on, and Summers had a flashing yellow arrow to yield to oncoming traffic, court documents said.
Summers, a fitness trainer with a large following on Instagram, briefly stopped and got out of her pickup, but she never walked over to check on the dying moped rider and she never called 911, documents said. But police said she admitted to calling her boyfriend.
Investigators say she drove away from the scene, but returned and parked behind a nearby business in the Albertsons parking lot. She was found by police sitting in her truck 11 minutes after the crash.
Summers reportedly admitted smoking marijuana earlier in the day and drinking alcohol before the collision while out to dinner.
Since her arrest, she was ordered to by a judge to wear an alcohol-monitoring device while awaiting trial.
