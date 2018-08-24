She didn’t stop to help a dying moped rider. She left to dump her pot containers, instead

The driver who hit a moped rider this week told Kennewick police that she stopped and called her boyfriend instead of 911, and didn’t go back to help the dying man.
Katie L. Summers, 28, ended up driving away for a few minutes Tuesday night and returned to the Albertsons parking lot.
She was seen stopping behind the USA Gasoline station, tossing a garbage bag in the dumpster.
Officers retrieved the bag, which held empty containers for marijuana products along with a magazine and a business card, both with Summers’ name on them, court documents said.
She eventually was found in her black Toyota Tundra behind the nearby Super Supplements store in the same lot, but out of view of the Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street intersection.
Witnesses said Summers never went back to check on Leonel Z. Birrueta, who died in the intersection, and didn’t approach officers when they arrived, according to documents.
Summers later admitted to smoking pot earlier in the day, and drinking alcohol before the 8:48 p.m. crash, court documents said.
Her boyfriend, who got to the crash site a few minutes after police, said they had been drinking saké at a sushi restaurant that evening, documents said.
The mother of two was charged Friday in Benton County Superior Court with two felonies, vehicular homicide and hit and run with death.
The Richland fitness trainer and wellness coach with thousands of Instagram followers has been featured in fitness magazines and websites after she lost more than 100 pounds, and promotes a brand of sports supplements.
She remained Friday in the Benton County jail on $500,000 bail.
Deputy Prosecutor Andrew J. Clark said two bystanders performed CPR on the unresponsive Birrueta until paramedics arrived.
The 31-year-old Kennewick restaurant worker had a young daughter and was engaged to be married.
A GoFundMe account to help with his funeral expenses and other expenses had raised $3,362 of the $10,000 goal by Friday evening.
Police recovered video footage that shows Summers’ pickup traveling east on Clearwater Avenue when she pulled into the left turn lane at Edison Street. She had a flashing yellow arrow to yield to oncoming traffic.
Summers initially paused for a westbound vehicle to pass, then turned in front of the oncoming moped in the intersection, court documents said.
The moped’s headlights were on, police reported.
The two collided and Birrueta was thrown from the bike. Meanwhile, Summers continued north on Edison and pulled to the side of the street.
Video footage showed Summers then drove away less than a minute before police arrived, documents said.
“Witnesses stated that after the collision, the female driver exited her vehicle (and) paced back and forth saying ‘F---’ multiple times,” Clark wrote. “Witnesses stated she never approached the motorcyclist or rendered aid but got back into her truck and drove north.”
A man reported that after about three or four minutes, he saw the black truck come back and pull into the Albertsons lot.
Police found the truck about 11 minutes after the crash, court documents said. It had substantial front-end damage on the passenger side. Summers was in the driver’s seat.
“When asked why she had not called 911, (Summers) stated she called her boyfriend,” wrote Clark. Summers “also admitted she had not called police.”
Summers said she had been turning when something hit her truck. She said she did not see anything but heard it, documents said.
The driver “admitted she saw police arrive and then drove north on Edison Street.”
Officer Drew Sneyd noted that Summers had alcohol on her breath.
Once police learned that Birrueta had died, they took Summers to Trios Southridge Hospital to get a blood sample for testing.
The blood has been sent to the Washington State Patrol toxicology lab to determine the level of alcohol and drugs in Summers’ system at the time of the crash.
She’s scheduled to enter a plea to the charges next week.
