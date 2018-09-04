He’s accused of sexually assaulting an animal in Columbia Park. It’s one of 2 meth-related holiday busts

Three people were arrested by Kennewick police on Labor Day for having methamphetamine, including a man allegedly caught with a wild animal.
Richard M. Delp, Jordan D. Lewis and Megan L. Williams were picked up in two separate busts more than six hours apart.
Delp, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with an animal in Columbia Park, said Kennewick police.
Officers were called to the park late Monday night and ended up arresting Delp for possessing meth, according to a police Facebook post.
Delp is listed as a transient. He was booked into the Benton County jail at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty and meth possession, both felonies. Officials did not say if the animal was injured.
Earlier Monday, police took a report of a man and a woman using drugs while parked next to a fast-food restaurant on Clearwater Avenue.
A responding officer looked in the car and saw drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout, police said.
While the two were being arrested, Lewis tried to run away but was caught, a Facebook post said.
Lewis, 26, was booked into jail at 6:45 p.m. He has an investigative hold for felony possession of meth and resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors.
Williams, 20, had a warrant for failing to comply on an existing Benton County District Court case. She also was booked on suspicion of felony meth possession.
