Guy Fieri’s Tri-City visit is creating online buzz

Have you seen Guy?
Guy Fieri is reported to be in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday filming for his popular TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Last week, three Tri-City restaurants posted on Facebook about his expected appearance.
He’s also reportedly stopping at three other eateries during his time in town.
A red 1968 Camaro convertible that he’s often seen driving in his Food Network TV show was spotted in the Richland Parkway shopping area on Tuesday morning.
A producer for Fieri’s show declined to confirm the celebrity chef is in town or any other details.
But talk around town and social media posts are buzzing about his sightings around town.
He’s reportedly expected to sample the food at Frost Me Sweet Bakery & Bistro, Porters Real Barbecue, Barley’s Brew Hub and Ethos Bakery & Cafe, as well as a Mexican bakery and local pizza restaurant.
