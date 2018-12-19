Pasco police get a taste of Guy Fieri fever

Even Pasco police got a taste of Guy Fieri fever this week.
Tri-Citians have been hoping to catch a glimpse of the Food Network star ever since a couple of Tri-City restaurants posted on social media last week that he would be featuring their eateries.
Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, Deputy Chief Ken Roske and several other officers spent a few minutes with the “Mayor of Flavortown” when he stopped at Vinny’s Bakery, Cafe and Bistro on Tuesday.
Officers got a glimpse inside the Lewis Street restaurant as TV crews were filming.
Fieri’s show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, also filmed this week at Frost Me Sweet Bakery, Porters Real Barbecue, Barley’s BrewHub, Ethos cafe and a pizza restaurant.
Pasco officers also helped with one of the Food Network show’s traditions.
When crew members on the show get in trouble they must wear a bunny suit all day. This week’s bunny also got “arrested” and put in the back of a patrol car — with plenty of photos to document the punishment.
The Pasco police posts have been swept up like “everything else Fieri” this week. Their posts had been shared and commented on by hundreds in a few hours.
The celebrity chef’s visit has been a hard-to-keep secret around the Tri-Cities.
A Tri-City Herald photographer caught sight of the TV host and his red vintage Camaro convertible on The Parkway in Richland while he was filming at Frost Me Sweet and Porters.
WSU Tri-Cities and Drumheller’s Food and Drink shared in the excitement, as well. Alumna Pauline Garza got the chance to serve Fieri and his crew a private meal at The Lodge at Columbia Point.
There’s no word on when the Tri-City episode will air.
