Pasco police get a taste of Guy Fieri fever

By Cameron Probert

December 19, 2018 12:49 PM

Chef Guy Fieri includes crowd in Richland taping

Chef Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show includes fans gathered at The Parkway in Richland to record a portion of a show with him. He's in town to feature three local restaurants.
Kennewick, WA

Even Pasco police got a taste of Guy Fieri fever this week.

Tri-Citians have been hoping to catch a glimpse of the Food Network star ever since a couple of Tri-City restaurants posted on social media last week that he would be featuring their eateries.

Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, Deputy Chief Ken Roske and several other officers spent a few minutes with the “Mayor of Flavortown” when he stopped at Vinny’s Bakery, Cafe and Bistro on Tuesday.

Officers got a glimpse inside the Lewis Street restaurant as TV crews were filming.

Fieri’s show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, also filmed this week at Frost Me Sweet Bakery, Porters Real Barbecue, Barley’s BrewHub, Ethos cafe and a pizza restaurant.

Pasco officers also helped with one of the Food Network show’s traditions.

Food Network star Guy Fieri poses with Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, second from right, and other officers while Fieri was in Pasco this week filming at Vinney’s Bakery and Cafe for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Fieri also reportedly filmed at five other Tri-City restaurants.
Pasco Police Department

When crew members on the show get in trouble they must wear a bunny suit all day. This week’s bunny also got “arrested” and put in the back of a patrol car — with plenty of photos to document the punishment.

The Pasco police posts have been swept up like “everything else Fieri” this week. Their posts had been shared and commented on by hundreds in a few hours.

The celebrity chef’s visit has been a hard-to-keep secret around the Tri-Cities.

Food Network star Guy Fieri snaps a photo of one of his production crew members in a bunny suit in the back of a Pasco police car this week while they were in town filming for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Members of Fieri’s production crew who screw-up something have to wear the bunny suit for a day.
Pasco Police Department

A Tri-City Herald photographer caught sight of the TV host and his red vintage Camaro convertible on The Parkway in Richland while he was filming at Frost Me Sweet and Porters.

WSU Tri-Cities and Drumheller’s Food and Drink shared in the excitement, as well. Alumna Pauline Garza got the chance to serve Fieri and his crew a private meal at The Lodge at Columbia Point.

There’s no word on when the Tri-City episode will air.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

