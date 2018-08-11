UPDATE: 2 Kennewick homes burning, man rescued from inside

Police evacuated homes in South Kennewick neighborhoods after a fast moving fire started threatening them.
The fire broke out along Bofer Canyon Road Saturday afternoon, and is threatening multiple homes after if crested the hill heading into Kennewick.
At least two homes on 53rd Avenue is on fire, and one person was pulled from the home.
Police have been trying to evacuate homes in the area South Conway Street, South Ely Street, Morain, 51st Avenue, 49th Avenue and 48th Avenue, and 46th Avenue.
Officers should be issuing orders concerning the fire. Please follow their command.
South Hills Church on 27th Avenue has offered to open its doors to evacuees.
