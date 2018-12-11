Local

Guy Fieri is coming! 3 Tri-Cities restaurants chosen for chef's TV show

Three Tri-Cities restaurants will appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network.

Frost Me Sweet Bakery & Bistro, Porters Real Barbecue and Barley’s Brew Hub all announced in separate Facebook posts Tuesday that they’ve been selected for the show, which stars chef Guy Fieri.

“Our entire family is thrilled and blown away. We are so grateful for the opportunity! We were told Guy was particularly excited about the poppers and beef ribs,” said the Porters post.

The Barley’s page called it “great news.”

And Frost Me Sweet’s post said, “This is a dream come true, thanks for all your support TC, we look forward to making our home town proud!”

No word yet on when filming will happen.

