2 Pasco teachers die in murder-suicide in Kennewick

Two Pasco teachers are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Kennewick home on Wednesday.
Dustin A. G. Altshuler, 37, and Laura Cole, 35, were the two people found shot at 2932 S. Keller Place shortly after 3 p.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Roy McLean.
Investigators believe Altshuler shot Cole before turning the gun on himself sometime Wednesday.
The two were married, Cole’s family confirmed. Police initially were unsure of their martial status.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two Pasco School District staff members,” the school district said in a statement Thursday morning.
“We will have counselors available at both schools this week to support the students and staff members who knew and worked with these teachers. Counselors will also be available to support students and staff members at other schools who have worked with these teachers previously,” the district said.
The shooting came days after Altshuler was placed on paid administrative leave from Pasco High School. He was accused of groping a female taxi driver after a night of drinking last weekend.
He was charged with felony indecent liberties Wednesday and was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday. He had been released on bail pending the investigation.
About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police had gone by the house at a relative’s request when they hadn’t heard from one of them and became worried, Sgt. Aaron Clem on Wednesday.
Nothing appeared suspicious at the time, so officers didn’t have a legal reason to go inside, he said.
When family members stopped by later, they discovered the couple.
Altshuler was a computer-assisted drafting and robotics teacher at Pasco High.
Cole was a special education teacher at Whittier Elementary.
Both were hired full-time by the district in 2016. Altshuler worked solely at Pasco High; Cole taught at Stevens Middle School and the district’s Early Learning Center before moving to Whittier.
