Massive Tri-City wildfire stalled but not out

Firefighters stopped the advance of an estimated 5,000-acre fire that tore through south Kennewick neighborhoods, consuming five homes and then threatening Finley.
Fire officials are cautious about calling the Bofer Canyon fire contained, but they said it is not threatening any new areas Sunday morning.
About 100 firefighters along with state airplanes battled the blaze to a standstill during the night.
“Although the fire is not 100 percent contained, things are looking better this morning,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Sunday morning.
Benton County Fire District 1 and the sheriff’s office thanked the people who came out through the night and offered them snacks, water and power drinks as they battled the blaze.
“We want to turn that focus on the five homes that were lost and help those folks who lost their homes,” said Lt. Tracy Baker, the Benton County Fire District 1 public information officer.
The fire started along Bofer Canyon Road near Interstate 82 shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday before strong winds turned it in a few minutes toward the south Kennewick neighborhoods of Canyon Lakes and Inspiration Estates neighborhoods.
Dozens of people, including several with medical conditions, evacuated the area with the help of police agencies. Flames consumed five homes and many sheds and killed two horses before the wind and firefighters were able to halt its advance at 42nd Avenue.
The fire then turned east forcing evacuations along the western edge of the unincorporated community of Finley.
Flames continued to threaten turbines, crops and homes before moving south, away from the more populated parts of the rural community.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed eight miles of Highway 397 starting at Interstate 82 while firefighters worked. They reopened the highway at 1:35 a.m.
State fire resources, including two wildland strike teams and specialists from the fire protection bureau, were mobilized to help fight it.
