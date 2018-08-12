Tri-City neighbors band together during and after massive fire

Sloane Stricker, 6, left, and Kennedy Stewart, 7, pour a glass of lemonade for Janet Wraspir of Kennewick on Sunday just moments after they opened their stand to show support for the firefighters who fought the fire in South Kennewick. The girls and their parents live in the Canyon Lakes area many homes were threatened. Watch video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald