Benton commander who backed Hatcher’s recall named interim sheriff

A 26-year Benton County Sheriff’s Office employee and supporter of his former boss’ recall is now the acting sheriff.

Commander Jon Law was chosen Tuesday in a 2-1 vote after the Benton County commissioners met for 40 minutes in a closed-door executive session.

The decision was made three hours after the Benton County Canvassing Board certified the Aug. 3 election results, including the recall of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

The county commissioners had to select an interim sheriff from within the department, and was provided with a list of all employees from sergeants up to the undersheriff.

The acting sheriff will serve until the commissioners appoint a sheriff based off a list of three candidates provided by the Benton County Republican Party because Hatcher was elected as a Republican.

That appointment is expected to take place in September, and the person will serve out the remainder of Hatcher’s unexpired term through 2022.

On Tuesday, the board’s chairman, Jerome Delvin, had the dissenting vote for Law as acting sheriff.

He made it clear at the start of the special meeting that he would have an issue with appointing someone who has a claim against the county, because it could cause ethical problems for the prosecutor’s office and potentially cost the taxpayers.

Law was one of seven current and former sheriff’s office employees who in early June asked the county to pay them $22 million total for failing to protect them against now-former Sheriff Hatcher’s alleged intimidation and retaliation tactics.

The county took no action on the claims, which means the seven men now can file a formal lawsuit.

Tuesday, before meeting privately, Commissioner Shon Small said he understood some of Delvin’s concerns but had to look at the bigger picture and the “amazing, outstanding people” who work in the sheriff’s office.

He made the motion to appoint Law as interim.

“In my eyes, Jon Law is the best candidate that we have,” said Small, a former sheriff’s deputy.

He noted that he had heard from Law’s colleagues in the sheriff’s office, other law enforcement agencies and citizens around the county about the choice the board had to make.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.