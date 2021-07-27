Letter writers weigh in on Aug. 3 election

Recall Sheriff

For those of us who had, or now have, the misfortune of working for Jerry Hatcher, we all know just how much of a narcissist he is. Over the years one of his favorite words to use has been “accountability”. He would use this word over and over while berating and lecturing us. He made the office so toxic and unbearable that many of us left or retired. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which was once a great agency, has been totally destroyed by Hatcher!

Well, the time is now here where the citizens of Benton County can hold him “accountable” for the 8 charges upheld by the Washington Supreme Court against him. These recall charges range from crimes to policy violations.

Hatcher tries to use the term “constitutional sheriff” to scare people. I am sure the next sheriff will not only protect the rights of people but also will not violate policy, commit crimes and yes, be able to carry a gun, unlike Hatcher!

The Citizens of Benton County and employees of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office deserve much, much better. Please hold a bad cop accountable! Vote yes!

Dan McCary, Pasco

Latino businesses for Leo Perales

There is only one candidate that is experienced and knows the facts and knowledge of helping running and managing a City like Pasco and that is Leo Perales.

Latinos Business Association supports and ask for those who live in District 3 for your vote for Leo Perales Position 3. When the BLM marches began in Pasco, Leo Perales was there. When Zambrano was shot and killed Leo Perales was there supporting the Pasco Community. Leo Perales, when he lived in Kennewick, spent more time in Pasco than his own city. Leo is active in getting things done for his community and is a good Christian who has Christ as his leader and has compassion and knowledge to work side by side with other council members.

Business owners know and trust Leo Perales, a person who cares of their interest and is always supportive of community events even before and during the Pandemic. And Leo visits the business owners who are hurting. Vote for a candidate who is sincere in getting things done, not just giving out awards to friends for endorsements — Latino Businesses for Leo Perales.

David Cortinas, President of the Latin Business Association of Tri-Cities

Research school candidates

The 2021 Election Primary Ballots have arrived and it is time to exercise our privilege to vote for representation to lead and guide our community. There is no person who has not been impacted these past 18 months of COVID pandemic. During this time leadership has been essential for our well-being; no place is this more evident than our schools. As taxpayers we need local school boards to be mindful of the physical and mental well-being of students AND teachers. We need leadership with a desire to heal our communities.

I have researched the professional qualifications and discussed with each their desire to create compassionate learning environments for all students; collaborate with teachers and help restore balance. Please do you own research and consider Danica Garcia, Richland SB #1; Erin Steinert Kennewick SB #2; and John Kennedy, Pasco SB #1 worthy of our vote.

Elizabeth Lugo, Richland

Remove Kennewick incumbents

With the current and ongoing bickering, threatening, name calling, disparaging personal remarks, finger pointing, and accusations being made, regarding each other, by several of the current Kennewick City Council members (as reported in the Tri-City Herald). It appears as though it may be time (some would say past time) to remove the current incumbents during the next election.

After all, we pay these people to provide policy and guidance on the operations of our city, not to spend/waste our time and money on the activities noted above. Take a look at all those running for what will be the vacant positions in the upcoming election and please vote. We need professional people that behave in a professional manner for the betterment of our city. Thank you.

Michael S. Cochrane, Kennewick

Vote Rogers and Steinert

I live in Kennewick and have grandkids in the Kennewick School District. To my fellow taxpayers in the KSD: Please read the Benton County Voters’ Pamphlet carefully. If you see statements like “is post-modern Marxism unbiased?” or “to advance a political agenda” you can bet the candidate has his own political agenda. Or if it’s “we are under attack and anti-American ideas,” you should think about if you want that person’s political agenda on your school board. Or how about “decisions that seem made more in personal convictions …”? Or, my personal favorite, “I am an anti-masker.” Whatever that is.

These are the earmarks of people with one issue, one agenda, one problem they want to solve for everyone based on their own bias. They should never be on the School Board or any other public governing body.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for candidates who have shown that they have the maturity and common sense to oversee the education of our most precious resource: our children. Please vote for Scott E. Rogers and Erin Steinert for Kennewick School Board.

Kirk Williamson, Kennewick

Thompson not in voters’ guide

The Benton County Voters’ pamphlet is always very informative. The exception is Bob Thompson’s page. Neither picture nor statement to voters is included but only email address and physical address. Could you not be bothered, Mr. Thompson? You don’t deserve my vote.

Diane Salois-Hanson, Richland

Garcia, Kennedy best picks

Remember this is a nonpartisan election year and unfortunately, some candidates have chosen to make it partisan. Traditionally, school board candidates respect the voters’ desire for nonpartisan politics. The focus at this time with all Washington voters should be an examination of options with our nonpartisan school board candidates. We need to find meaningful connections regarding our local concerns.

Our children will be better served by nonpartisan candidates. Nonpartisan, defined as ‘not partisan or aligned, especially not affiliated to, influenced by, or supporting any one political party.’

Upholding our local value of keeping nonpartisan campaigns as nonpartisan races is a candidates first test of integrity. A cashed political party check and/or accepted political party endorsement is a failure of upholding our shared values. Become an educated voter by taking the time to read the Voter’s Guide, candidate’s campaign Facebook pages and websites.

Danica Garcia, Position 1 Richland School Board as well as Dr. John Kennedy, Position 5 Pasco School Board are new challengers who demonstrate a high level of integrity, a heart to serve all students and innovation. These qualities are needed now more than ever as we recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Vote on August 3rd!

Jennifer Holway, Pasco

I serve community not a single person

My employment with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began in 1995, and I have served under four different elected sheriffs. Since that time, I have held nearly every rank from deputy to commander and have worked with some of the most honest and dedicated individuals I have ever known. The effort to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher is the most important issue this office has ever faced. My loyalty and service have always remained first and foremost with this community and not with a single person.

For many reasons, I fully support the effort to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Please vote yes by Aug. 3 to recall Jerry Hatcher.

Jon Law, President of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff Guild, Kennewick