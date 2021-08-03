Benton County sheriff overwhelmingly ousted by voters. What happens next?

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher will be out of a job in two weeks based on Tuesday night’s initial returns in his recall election.

Voters countywide overwhelmingly answered “yes” to oust the elected sheriff after a series of allegations were levied against him over the past two years by both his estranged wife and his employees, including his command officer staff.

Results posted on the Washington state Secretary of State’s website show 21,436 votes, or 75%, in favor of his removal. He received 7,140 votes, or 25% against the recall.

Hatcher could not be reached by the Tri-City Herald on Tuesday evening.

The election will not be certified until Aug. 17, and remaining votes will be counted up until then.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Once it is certified by Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton, the sheriff must vacate his office immediately.

The Benton County Republican Party then will recommend three names to the Benton County Commission for consideration to fill the vacant spot.

“The voters clearly can see that it was time to send a message to law enforcement who engage in criminal activity, and I think that it’s overwhelmingly clear they don’t want public officials committing crimes,” Alan Harvey, the attorney who represents Erickson and the local union, told the Herald after Tuesday’s results were posted.

“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is going to be a positive and better place when the election results are certified, and they can move on,” he added. “They’re a great group of law enforcement professionals and the voters have indicated they deserve better.”

Refused to step down

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hatcher has been the sheriff since May 2017, when his predecessor Steve Keane retired early to focus on his health.

His current term was not up until the end of 2022, and he spurned calls to step down voluntarily.

The recall effort was started in mid-2020 by sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Erickson.

He was backed by the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild and the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, along with a recall committee that gathered the nearly 14,000 signatures necessary to get the issue on the ballot.

Hatcher was accused in eight charges of intimidating witnesses and public servants in investigations, retaliating against them, tampering with physical evidence and violating his oath of office.

The sheriff repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and tried to appeal Erickson’s petition to the Washington state Supreme Court but lost.

He also is under criminal investigation by the Washington State Patrol for allegations that in October 2019 he coerced his wife to recant her statements of prior domestic abuse.

Criminal charges were filed against Hatcher that same month for felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, but then dismissed after one week.

Prosecutors at the time said they could re-file at a later date if additional evidence came to light.

The state patrol reopened its investigation this past spring. No charging decision has been made public.

Ballot counting continues

Auditor Chilton said Tuesday night’s numbers are based on the 29,852 ballots her office received via mail and drop boxes up to 5 p.m. Monday.

So far, 420 of those ballots have been challenged, meaning the voter may have failed to sign the Voter’s Declaration on the return envelope or the signature does not match was it on file.

Those voters are being notified by phone and mail, and have until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 to respond.

Chilton projects that 8,000 ballots remain to be counted after the early returns.

The next results update is expected to be noon Wednesday, counting ballots received in drop boxes on Election Day and those postmarked Aug. 3.