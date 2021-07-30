Coronavirus

Here’s what’s happening after COVID exposure at Benton County sheriff’s offices

Darlene Agnew of Kennewick has her fingerprints taken in 2013 by Kennewick Police Department technician George Bowen. The procedure is required for all concealed-pistol license applicants. With offices closed due to a COVID exposure, pistol licensing and fingerprinting appointments are being rescheduled by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Darlene Agnew of Kennewick has her fingerprints taken in 2013 by Kennewick Police Department technician George Bowen. The procedure is required for all concealed-pistol license applicants. With offices closed due to a COVID exposure, pistol licensing and fingerprinting appointments are being rescheduled by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. File Tri-City Herald
Kennewick, WA

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is shutting its doors because of a staff shortage caused by “COVID exposure.”

The sheriff’s office shared the news in a Friday Facebook post that said the Kennewick and Prosser offices were shut to the public until Aug. 16 because of a lack of people.

It’s not clear how many staff members were exposed or contracted the virus. The notice says the decision was made to ”minimize the risk to the community and our employees.”

Officials were in the process of rescheduling concealed pistol licensing and fingerprinting appointments that were supposed to happen during the two-week closure.

“We will keep you posted on any changes to the above closure date,” the notice said. “Thank you for your continued support.”

People were directed to contact the records department at 509-735-6555 or by email at bcsorecords@co.benton.wa.us with questions.

Details about the closure weren’t shared with other departments, according to county officials.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office previously stopped taking new pistol licenses in early 2020 shortly after the governor’s stay-at-home order. They restarted in August 2020.

While they did cut back on some of personal contact, they did keep lobbies open, according to a memo from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher at the time.

Follow more of our reporting on Full coverage of coronavirus in Washington
See all stories
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service