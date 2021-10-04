Benton County swears in new sheriff 2 months after his former boss was recalled

Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey swears in deputies in front of the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick after moments earlier he was sworn in as the new sheriff. He was appointed to the position by the county commissioners following a recall vote of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. jking@tricityherald.com

Benton County’s newest sheriff got to work on Monday.

Tom Croskrey, a former Benton County sheriff’s commander and Richland police lieutenant, took his oath of office in front of a crowd of about 100 outside the county’s Justice Center in Kennewick.

Along with dozens of officers, his father and mother attended and his oldest son, Jonathan, 30, pinned on his new badge.

Croskrey told the crowd it’s a new era for the sheriff’s office.

He was picked on a unanimous vote of the three commissioners to serve out the remaining year of former Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s term. Hatcher was removed from office by voters in recall election.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Benton County Republican Party picked Croskrey, along with Commander Jon Law and retired Capt. John Hodge as candidates for the top job.

Croskrey told the commissioners that department was in crisis after years under Hatcher’s leadership and it has 13 open positions. He also wants to restructure the department to bring more accountability.

He believes his leadership abilities will help guide the agency.

Sheriff Tom Croskrey Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Croskrey worked at Benton County as a patrol deputy between 1992 and 2004, before moving to the Richland Police Department. He retired from there in 2019.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hatcher then hired Croskrey as the commander for the Benton County jail.

When the county commissioners took control of the jail away from the sheriff in October 2019, Hatcher asked Croskrey to stay on as a commander in the patrol division.

At one point, Croskrey had asked to be promoted to undersheriff so he could improve the department’s morale issues.

Hatcher refused the request, reportedly saying Croskrey missed seeing the conspiracy against the sheriff and was not deserving of the new title and promotion.