Benton County gets a new top cop today. Sheriff Hatcher’s recall becomes official

Jerry Hatcher’s four years of service as the Benton County sheriff comes to an end Tuesday morning.

The Aug. 3 recall election that saw voters resoundingly calling for his removal will be certified at 9 a.m.

Once Auditor Brenda Chilton signs that document, Hatcher must immediately vacate his Kennewick office — though sources tell the Tri-City Herald he hasn’t been back to work since emptying his desk one week ago.

There are 1 1/2 years left in Hatcher’s term.

That means the Benton County Commission must appoint a replacement to serve through 2022.

But in the meantime — while the Benton County Republican Party finalizes its list of top three candidates — the commissioners will select an interim sheriff. And their temporary choice must come from within the department.

The board will hold a special meeting at 1:30 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 17, to discuss and possibly appoint an acting sheriff per state law.

The meeting will be at Kennewick’s Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, in the commissioners’ conference room.

It is open to the public, who have the option to attend in person, by live videostream or telephonically via WebEx.

An agenda released Monday said the meeting also is scheduled to include an executive session “to evaluate the qualifications of candidates for appointment to elective office.”

Hatcher has not made a public statement since he lost the recall election, and did not return calls from the Tri-City Herald.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher

He denied any wrongdoing, said he was falsely accused and attacked relentlessly by the recall organizers, and claimed the effort was organized labor’s attempt to control the sheriff’s office.

Hatcher was accused in eight charges of intimidating witnesses and public servants in investigations, retaliating against them, tampering with physical evidence and violating his oath of office.

The recall effort was started by sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Erickson, and backed by the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild and the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police.

The updated ballot count posted on the Washington state Secretary of State’s website shows the recall received 31,381 “yes” votes for 74%.

The “no” votes came in at 10,839, or 26%.

Hatcher may be the first elected sheriff in Washington state to be recalled by the voters.

He also reportedly is the first government official in Benton County to lose their office in a recall election.

Republican appointment

Since Hatcher was elected to the partisan position as a Republican, the county’s Republican Party must recommend three names to the Benton County Commission for consideration to fill the vacant spot.

So far, at least two former employees of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have gone public with their interest in serving out the unexpired term, though one or two current employees may also be seeking the position.

John Hodge, a former jail captain, told the Herald in June that he plans to run no matter what happened to Hatcher in the recall election.

Joe Lusignan, who retired from the sheriff’s office in early 2015, said in a Facebook post after the recall that he would be submitting his name to the Republican Party.

Resumes from interested candidates were due by 5 p.m. Monday to the Republican Party’s Nominating Committee.

“The primary duties of the Benton County sheriff are specified in RCW 36.28. The sheriff is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace in Benton County,” the party said in a news release calling for applications.

The committee will interview potential candidates, then announce the names of the vetted candidates to the precinct committee officers in advance of a Sept. 2 meeting.

The top three nominees will be selected at that meeting and presented to the county commissioners, who then will do their own vetting process.

Commissioners have up to 60 days from the date of election certification to appoint someone.

The interim sheriff will fill the vacancy until the permanent appointment is made.