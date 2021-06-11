‘Couldn’t stand by.’ Former captain making a run for Benton County sheriff

A former Benton County sheriff’s deputy is ready to step back into uniform.

John Hodge, a 72-year-old former jail captain, filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission his intent to run for sheriff.

He told the Herald he plans to run no matter what happens with embattled Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, who is facing a recall election in August when Benton County voters will decide if he will stay in office.

He believes his experience with the sheriff’s office makes him the best man to lead it in its current state. He spent 27 years with the office, starting as a reserve officer in the 70s.

Over his career he worked as a patrol officer and then detective before holding command positions, including head of the patrol division, the detectives and eventually the jail.

“I’ve done virtually everything you can do with the sheriff’s office,” Hodge told the Herald.

Though he retired from the sheriff’s office nearly 15 years ago, Hodge still knows many current employees. And it’s from those conversations he said he feels the need to return.

Retired Benton County sheriff’s Capt. John Hodge is considering a run for sheriff in 2022. Courtesy John Hodge

He believes the damage to the sheriff’s office staff is catastrophic. They are struggling to do their jobs on a daily basis in an atmosphere that can only be described as toxic, he said.

“Benton County and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have always been good to me, and I couldn’t stand by any longer and let this go without doing something,” he said.

He plans to bring his training and experience to mend the damage. He wants to make sure the deputies have the tools, training, support and equipment they need, said Hodge.

Hodge said his age shouldn’t be a factor. He still is able to meet shooting range qualifications each year, and considers himself in reasonably good shape and health.

“I don’t know as I necessarily would want to go out and wrassle five bad guys at once,” he said. “The sheriff’s job is not necessarily to go out and be the first person at every response. The sheriff’s job is to run an agency that serves the employees and the people of the county.”

Still, Hodge said he isn’t only going to sit behind his desk.

Among his goals for the office, he want it to be accredited again by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The process requires the agency to show how it is following a set of standards.

The agency’s accreditation lapsed in 2018.

“Priority No. 1, as far as I’m concerned, is to heal the department,” he said. “Priority No. 2 is to do a better job of making the officers ... better able to serve the people of Benton County.”