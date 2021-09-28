Benton County gets a new sheriff, 2 months after his former boss was ousted

A former commander with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed sheriff through 2022. Tri-City Herald

A former sheriff’s supervisor who left the department a year ago over “horrible working conditions” created by his embattled boss is the new Benton County sheriff.

Tom Croskrey was in charge temporarily of the agency’s daily operations in the fall of 2019 when then-Sheriff Jerry Hatcher took a two-week leave of absence after domestic violence and witness tampering allegations surfaced in his divorce case.

On Tuesday, Croskrey was appointed to serve as sheriff in a unanimous vote of the Benton County commissioners.

The other two candidates were Commander Jon Law, who has been serving as acting sheriff for the past 1 1/2 months, and retired Capt. John Hodge.

Commissioner asked the same six questions of each candidate, who then was given time to make a closing statement as to why they should be the top choice.

The formal appointment comes exactly two months after Hatcher was recalled with 74% of the vote.

He had been the sheriff for four years, but faced the recall effort when an employee brought charges against Hatcher of intimidating witnesses and public servants in investigations, retaliating against them, tampering with physical evidence and violating his oath of office.

Hatcher was the first government official in Benton County — and the first elected sheriff in Washington state — to lose their office in a recall election.

His replacement had to be vetted by the Benton County Republican Party because Hatcher was a Republican.

Croskrey will serve out Hatcher’s unexpired term through 2022. Then, if he wants to remain sheriff, he will have to be elected by the voters.

His first day as sheriff is Monday.

