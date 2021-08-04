Elections
A sheriff was ousted and other incumbents are trailing. Tri-Cities election recap
After the initial count Tuesday night, some Tri-Cities incumbents appear to be losing their seats to challengers.
Others will face off with an opponent in November’s general election.
And Benton County voters resoundingly decided to remove Sheriff Jerry Hatcher from office 1 1/2 years before his term ends.
Here are the highlights from the Aug. 3, 2021 primary.
Ballot measures
Richland
- Richland City Council: Bob Thompson, Chaune’ Fitzgerald and Jhonna Jones.
- Richland City Council: Marianne Boring, Michael Luzzo and Theresa Richardson.
- Richland School Board: Heather Cleary, Audra Byrd and Danica Garcia
Kennewick
- Kennewick City Council: Don Britain, Gretl Crawford and Jacob Finkbeiner.
- Kennewick City Council: Bill McKay, Uby Creek, Bryan Meehan-Verhei and Ken Short.
- Kennewick City Council: John Trumbo, Brandon Andersen, Jason Lohr.
- Kennewick School Board: Gary Bullert, David Nielsen, Scott E. Rodgers and Micah Valentine.
- Kennewick School Board: Gabe Galbraith, James Langford and Erin Steinert.
Pasco
- Pasco City Council: Irving Brown, Steven Martinez, Leo Perales and Nikki Torres.
- Pasco School Board: Amy Phillips, John Kennedy and Michelle Andres.
