Elections

77 votes currently separate who will advance in Pasco School Board race

Pasco, WA

The challenger for the incumbent Pasco School Board member was being decided Tuesday night by just 77 votes

Incumbent Amy Phillips took the top spot in Tuesday night’s primary after the first night of counting.

Former middle school teacher Michelle Andres is holding onto the second position with a 77-vote lead over Washington State University and Columbia Basin College instructor John Kennedy.

The top two candidates will face off in the general election in November. So far Franklin County election officials report they have received 6,410 ballots.

It unknown how many more ballots are outstanding.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phillips, an 8-year veteran, had 2,388 votes, or 37 percent.

Andres received 2,014 votes, or 31 percent.

John Kennedy received 1,937 votes, or 30 percent.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service