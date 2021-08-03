Elections
77 votes currently separate who will advance in Pasco School Board race
The challenger for the incumbent Pasco School Board member was being decided Tuesday night by just 77 votes
Incumbent Amy Phillips took the top spot in Tuesday night’s primary after the first night of counting.
Former middle school teacher Michelle Andres is holding onto the second position with a 77-vote lead over Washington State University and Columbia Basin College instructor John Kennedy.
The top two candidates will face off in the general election in November. So far Franklin County election officials report they have received 6,410 ballots.
It unknown how many more ballots are outstanding.
Phillips, an 8-year veteran, had 2,388 votes, or 37 percent.
Andres received 2,014 votes, or 31 percent.
John Kennedy received 1,937 votes, or 30 percent.
