‘Lost learning’ during COVID year a top issue in 3-way Pasco school race

Tri-City Herald

A Pasco School Board veteran is facing off with a retired teacher and a college professor in a three-way race for her seat.

Amy Phillips joined the school board eight years ago after defeating appointee Darrell Toombs Jr. The victory came after she volunteered for many years in schools, served on school committees and working in parent partnerships.

Her challengers are Michelle Andres, a retired middle school teacher, and John Kennedy, a history teacher at Washington State University Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin College.

The top two candidates will advance to face off again in the general election in November. Primary ballots are due by Aug. 3.

Michelle Andres

Andres, has worked for KXLY in Spokane, as a college admissions counselor and at the American Heart Association, before retiring. She also has been an advocate for family values, and is concerned about bills passed in the last few legislative sessions.

“I believe with my background in education K-college along with broader real world experience innovating, solving issues that I will bring the needed changes and meet the expanding issues around education and families that are needed now,” she told the Herald.

Andres moved to the Tri-Cities 12 years ago and between her and her husband Don, they have three boys and a girl and eight grandchildren, some attending Pasco schools.

She has volunteered as a member of the Franklin County Civil Service Commission and as a DECA volunteer judge at Chiawana High School.

Michelle Andres

Her experiences across the education spectrum and in the broader world, gave her experience in solving problems she said. She believes she will bring the needed changes to the district.

She is among a group of candidates concerned about Critical Race Theory being taught in the classroom and changes to sex education.

“I do not support it, but I do believe there needs to be a better sense of others and how they experience events in our culture differently and we as educators need to be aware of those issues and manage the whole classroom with equal treatment of all children as stated in the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” she said.

While Andres wasn’t part of the group that put together a meetup earlier in the year, she didn’t agree with the closures caused by COVID restrictions.

People can find more information about Andres on her Facebook page.

John Kennedy

Kennedy, who is also a the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments economic recovery coordinator, said after more than a decade teaching at the college level he knows what is necessary for students to succeed.

“I am running because I want to make sure our students are graduating high school being college and career ready,” he told the Herald. “I am a collaborator and believe in consensus and data-driven decision making.”

Kennedy wants to focus on the students who fell behind while schools were closed during the pandemic. He is also concerned about the mental health of the students returning to classrooms.

“The consequences of COVID-19 will have long-lasting academic, psychological and economic impacts on our students and their futures,” he said in a candidate statement in the Voter’s Guide. “I am running for the Pasco School Board to be a new voice and a listening ear.”

John Kennedy

He has spent 11 years as a college instructor, which he said offers him a unique view on what students need to know if they are going to pursue a degree or a trades job.

While math and English skills are important, critical thinking, communication, time management and note taking are just as necessary for success.

He strongly believes parents should have a say in their children’s education, and they need to be included in board discussions.

Kennedy believes he offers a unique viewpoint, but he doesn’t believe he will accomplish anything by himself.

“As an educator and economic planner, I know the importance of partnerships and planning,” he told the Herald. “If elected, I will work collaboratively with my fellow school board members and the superintendent in working on these three issues and all the others that the board must address over the next term.”

More information is available on Kennedy’s Facebook page and his website www.electjohnkennedy.com.

Amy Phillips

Phillips, a mother of seven of her own children and foster parent to 13, believes she can help children in the district, she said.

“I’m a hard worker and I’m not afraid of addressing tough issues with anyone,” she told the Herald. “I ask hard questions that require accountability, but I do it respectfully and offer support so that we can succeed together.”

Phillips, who is currently serving as the board president, said the biggest issue facing the district is how to make up for the learning lost because of the shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

“We have a high poverty school about a third of which are English language learners. We have a higher percentage of special needs kids than average as well. Those 3 groups of kids were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic,” Phillips told the Herald.

Amy Phillips

She wants to make sure that students’ social and emotional needs are being met along with their educational needs.

“Depression and anxiety were also perpetuated by the pandemic,” she said. “They were already on the rise and the pandemic accelerated the problem.”

While all children have been affected by needing to use distance learning, the district will need to make sure to devote enough resources to reach the students who need it the most.

“I believe equity is giving every child what they need to reach their full potential,” she said.

While Critical Race Theory and sex education have become hot-button topics for many on social media, Phillips pointed out that Critical Race Theory is not taught in state schools. While state law made some changes to sex education, those didn’t impact how the subject is taught in the school district, she said.

People can learn more about Phillips on her Facebook page.