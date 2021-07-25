Masks, sex ed and ‘race theory’ dominate 2 open races for Kennewick School Board

After the pandemic largely eliminated in-person teaching for 1 1/2 years, the debate over how to return to “normal” is dominating the contest for the Kennewick School Board.

Many of the seven candidates want a full-time return to classrooms — without requiring masks.

And a number of candidates are against Washington’s comprehensive sex education law passed by Referendum 90 and the teaching of the politically-charged Critical Race Theory.

The primary on Aug. 3 will be filling two spots being left vacant by longtime board members Dawn Adams and Heather Kintzley, who are stepping aside after their term ends this year.

Adams spent 20 years on the school board. Kintzley, Adams’ niece, will be ending her service after three terms.

Ballots already have been mailed. Deadline for online voter registration is July 26, and the in-person registration deadline is Aug. 3.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 2 generation election.

Position 1

▪ Gary Bullert, 74, spent 50 years teaching in both high school and college. He retired after 27 years teaching political science at Columbia Basin College. He’s married with a grown daughter and grandchildren.

Gary Bullert

Why he’s running: After teaching students for decades to be civically engaged, he said he’s using his retirement to get involved in an area where he can use his specialized knowledge.

Key issues: He is concerned with efforts to politicize the public schools that he said fundamentally transform the entire process of education. He worries about teaching viewpoints where only one side is considered — citing the teaching of critical race theory as a prime example. “(Critical race theory) involves only one point of view being allowable and puts the entire idea of critical thinking in a straight jacket”

▪ David Nielsen, 57, is a school bus driver. He’s married with two grown step-children and grandchildren.

Why he’s running: He wants to make sure children are not falling through the cracks. He believes that too many single parents, single mothers and grandparents raising their grandchildren may not have enough resources and not getting the help they need through school districts.

Key issues: He is concerned with schools and school boards are becoming too political and not focusing enough on basic academics. “What about reading and writing? I really want our kids to have those core things. I want kids to be able to enjoy being in school.”

▪ Micah Valentine, 43, owns Ascend Marketing and Ramp Consulting. He is married with four daughters.

Micah Valentine

Why he’s running: He’s concerned about the fallout and depression in students he has worked with and coached when they were not able to learn in-person.

Key issues: He opposes a mask mandate in schools, believes Critical Race Theory should not be taught in schools nor should comprehensive sexual health education. “We are under attack and anti-America ideas are infiltrating our schools.”

▪ Scott E. Rodgers, 49, is a law partner with Rodriguez, Interiano, Hanson, & Rodgers in Kennewick and sits on the Washington State Medical Commission. He is married with two grown children who are graduates from Kennewick School District.

Scott E. Rodgers

Why he’s running: He feels a heavy debt to give back because he believes he was shaped by the education he received — an education that both his parents and community made sacrifices in order to provide. He wants to get involved to ensure political and culture wars do not interfere in education.

Key issues: He wants to ensure that children continue to have access to top academics, extracurricular activities and opportunities. He doesn’t want education compromised nor destroyed from misinformation about subjects such as comprehensive sex education or even masks. He believes parents should be able to excuse their children from courses with objectionable content, but that must not deprive other students of their opportunities to learn. “Students should not become pawns of our current political environment. I will work to ensure our students have first-class academics.”

Position 2

▪ James Langford, 50, is a truck driver. He is single with no children.

James Langford

Why he’s running: He believes the quality of education in schools need to be improved and wants to help from the inside.

Major issues: Basic education is too general and he wants to see improved math and American history. He says he’s an anti-masker and wants mask use declared optional. “I ask kids at random simple (math and civics) questions while I’m out shopping, I’m severely underwhelmed that they don’t have the answer.”

▪ Erin Steinert, is the director of the Planetarium & Observatory at Columbia Basin College and has taught for 17 years.

Erin Steinert

Why she’s running: In part to ensure the school board has strong, science-driven leadership, and accessible, transparent communication with students, teachers and families. “Preparing the next generation for an ever-evolving world means instilling a thirst for knowledge, honoring critical thinking skills and teaching kindness and empathy.”

Major issues: Her focus is robust STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum in the schools.

▪ Gabe Galbraith, is a human resources supervisor at Lourdes Health. he is married to a Kennewick teacher and has three children.

Gabe Galbraith

Why he’s running: He has been frustrated with decisions made by local leaders — believing they were based on personal convictions and not science.

Major issues: He wants kids to return to in-person school full time without masks. He’s against teaching critical race theory and comprehensive sex education. He wants increased resources for mental health. “Our kids are the single greatest asset in the school district. The board has a responsibility to ensure a quality education for each student.”