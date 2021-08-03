Incumbent Richland School Board member trailing two challengers

An incumbent Richland School Board member appears to be trailing her two challengers after the first round of counting.

Heather Cleary, the second-longest serving Richland board member, trailed her nearest competitor, Danica Garcia, by 499 votes in the three-person race Tuesday night.

Heather Cleary

The top-two winners will head to the general election in November.

The Benton County Auditor’s Office said they counted 29,852 ballots and estimated there were 8,000 more remaining. It’s unknown how many of those ballots are from Richland.

Audra Byrd

The leader in the race is Audra Byrd, who is among a group of parents upset that schools did not open sooner. She received 5,508 votes or just above 43 percent.

Garcia, a Spanish instructor at Bon Voyage World Language Academy, is in second place with 3,821 votes or 30 percent.

Danica Garcia

Cleary, 66, was one of the strongest voices for waiting to open schools until there was a better handle on COVID.

The 16-year veteran had 3,322 votes or 26 percent.