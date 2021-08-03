Longtime Richland councilman may be out. Other incumbent trails in her race

Longtime Richland Councilman Bob Thompson may be gone from the council.

After the first night of counting, both incumbent city council members are trailing their challengers.

Thompson was finishing third behind two business owners, Chaune’ Fitzgerald and Jhoanna Jones.

In the second race, Marianne Boring is in second place behind former Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity CEO Theresa Richardson.

The top two candidates will move on to the general election in November.

The Benton County Auditor’s Office said they counted 29,852 ballots and still had an estimated 8,000 remaining in the primary. It’s unknown how many of those were cast in Richland.

Chaune’ Fitzgerald, a Richland business woman and community organizer, is leading the race for Richland City Council Position 1 with 4,195 votes or more than 43 percent.

Jones trails her with 3,128 votes or 32 percent, and Thompson had 2,316 votes or nearly 24 percent.

Thompson, who was elected to the council in 1994, served as mayor between 2000 and 2004. Then, he served a second four-year term that ended in 2020.

In the last year, Thompson has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Jay Inslee’s decisions around the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Richardson leads the in race for Richland City Council Position 2 with 4,914 votes or near 51 percent of the votes.

Boring is in second place with nearly 39 percent of the votes. Security professional Mike Luzzo had 593 votes.

Elijah Stanfield, who was on the ballot but didn’t want the position after filing, got 376 votes or about 4 percent.

The winner of the race in November will serve out the remaining two years of Brad Anderson’s term on the council.

Anderson left in 2020 for health concerns.