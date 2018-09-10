2 teens accused in Richland park shooting. 2 adults charged with telling them to do it

Two Tri-City men with a history of shooting at cars and homes are accused of directing two teens to shoot a Fourth of July reveler at Howard Amon Park.
Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 27, and Kenyatta Tyrone Turner, 34, have been named as suspects in the holiday shooting that led hundreds of people to run from the south end of the park.
However, police and prosecutors say they’re not the ones who fired several shots at Sergio Rivera about a half hour after a confrontation in the park between the two sides.
Dickerson allegedly drove the teen boys to the park in a purple Dodge Charger, then Turner took off with them in a black Honda Accord.
The adults were charged last Thursday in Benton County Superior Court with one count each of first-degree assault. That charge includes the aggravating circumstance that the shooting “involved a destructive and foreseeable impact on persons other than the victim.”
Prosecutors can ask for additional time in prison if the men are convicted of that allegation.
On Monday, Richland police announced that Dickerson was picked up on his arrest warrant early Friday in the city of SeaTac.
He currently is in a King County facility and is expected to be transferred to the Benton County jail sometime this week.
Police have asked for help in finding Turner. He is described as being 5-foot-9 and 370 pounds.
The warrants on both men have bail set at $250,000 each.
Dickerson’s criminal history includes two drug delivery charges and a drive-by shooting, for which he was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.
Turner, a co-defendant in that drive-by shooting, got 10 months in jail on a reduced charge of delivery of a gun to an ineligible person. His history includes second-degree assault, four drug possessions, two drug deliveries and an attempting to elude.
Dickerson and Turner had been charged for a March 2014 shooting in an east Pasco neighborhood that left a man wounded and sent multiple rounds into several occupied homes.
Turner admitted that four months later he stood in the middle of another Pasco neighborhood and fired a pistol at a person in a car as it drove away. Police recovered 25 shell casings from that scene, and found a man who was hit in the foot after he ducked behind a vehicle.
In this summer’s Fourth of July incident, the Richland park was crowded with hundreds of families and friends when police started receiving calls at 7:50 p.m. about shot.
“Officers report the initial scene at the park was chaotic,” wrote Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell in court documents. As the people ran out of the park onto the roadway, “many were yelling that a group of black males and Hispanic males were fighting and involved in the shooting.”
Officers were directed to a group surrounding Rivera, who was on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
Rivera, who lives in Pasco, spent 1 1/2 weeks at Kadlec Regional Medical Center undergoing surgeries.
People with Rivera told police they’d been at the park when another group approached them and started the confrontation, documents said. A witness recorded that argument on their cellphone and gave a copy to officers.
Dickerson was identified as the one who started the fight, along with three juvenile males. They left the park, telling Rivera and his group, “We’ll be back ... I’m gonna kill you ... F------ die,” court documents said.
Rivera, 24, also left the park at some point.
Surveillance video from a nearby hotel shows Rivera and friends return a half-hour later at the park’s south entrance. They were followed into the parking lot by the two suspect vehicles.
Video shows Rivera and his group walk into the park, police said. Two boys then got out of the purple Dodger and ran after Rivera, who was seen on video suddenly dropping to the ground, documents said.
Police believe that is when Rivera was shot.
The suspects ran away and, instead of returning to the Dodge, they went to the black Honda Accord. The two cars reportedly left the parking lot together.
Dickerson allegedly was identified by the American flag tank top he was wearing both at the time of the earlier confrontation and the shooting. Witnesses told police he got out of the Dodge and yelled at the shooters, “Do what they had said they would do,” court documents said.
Another witness who reportedly is familiar with Turner reported seeing him stand near the Honda and yell at the shooters, “Get him, that’s him, get him,” documents said.
The witness, who was 10 to 15 feet away from Turner, claims they heard five gunshots from the park.
Dickerson was interviewed by a Richland detective several days later. He denied involvement in the shooting, but acknowledged that the Dodge Charger is his.
Investigators say the Dodge and the Honda are both registered to relatives of Dickerson and Turner.
The alleged teen shooters have not been identified or charged.
Detective Sgt. Drew Florence said Monday that his department is “not making any arrests on juveniles at this time.”
Just last week, Franklin County prosecutors charged two teen Kennewick boys believed to be related to Dickerson in a shooting in a Pasco neighborhood.
Miguel Jimenez-Dickerson Jr., 13, and Keyon Trayvont Dickerson, 14, are the main suspects in a Sept. 2 drive-by on South Eighth Avenue.
No one was hit in the shooting over the Labor Day weekend, though police said three people were inside an apartment when it was shot at nine times.
Witnesses reported seeing Jimenez-Dickerson get out of a car, walk toward a four-plex apartment building while firing a pistol, then getting back into the car, court documents said.
Investigators found nine .40-caliber shell casings on the road, in addition to bullet holes and damage to a parked car and two of the apartment doors, documents said.
The driver of the newer-model black Honda sedan in that shooting has not been identified.
Jimenez-Dickerson is charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with drive-by shooting, a felony. Keyon Dickerson’s charge is second-degree assault.
Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts or the Fourth of July shooting is asked to call Richland police at 509-942-7340 or email Detective Sgt. Drew Florence at dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.
People with information on the Labor Day weekend shooting hold call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or email Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov.
