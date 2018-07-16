Fourth of July gun suspect let go without charges

A Pasco man was released from custody Monday after prosecutors decided not to charge him in connection with the July 4 shooting at Howard Amon Park.
Zachary A. Box, 22, got out of the Benton County jail at 1:30 p.m., records show.
He had been locked up since Wednesday evening on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a gun, and his 72-hour hold expired Monday.
While prosecutors declined to file at this time, charges may come later.
Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell could only tell the Herald that the Richland police “investigation is ongoing.”
Sergio Rivera, 22, was shot several times during an argument in the crowded park as families and friends were gathered in the crowded park for Fourth festivities.
Rivera is recovering after spending 1 1/2 weeks at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, undergoing surgeries and treatment for his gunshot wounds. He got out of the hospital this past weekend.
The person who shot Rivera has not been arrested or identified by police.
In announcing Box’s arrest, investigators said they did not believe he was responsible for Rivera’s wounds, but they also didn’t explain the allegations against him beyond saying he fired a gun at the park.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Richland police at 509-628-0333.
