1 arrested in connection to Richland park shooting

A Pasco man is in jail in connection to the July 4 shooting in Howard Amon Park, but the shooter is still at large, police said.
Richland officers arrested Zachary Box, 22, for shooting a gun during an argument in the crowded park, while hundreds enjoyed the holiday and waited for the evening’s fireworks show.
Investigators don’t believe he is the one who wounded Sergio Rivera, 22, several times just before 8 p.m. Rivera was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and, according to Facebook posts, he is recovering.
Box was booked for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police are hunting for the person responsible for the shooting, and detectives are searching for additional evidence, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Richland police at 509-628-0333.
