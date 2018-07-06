Richland shooting investigation by drone

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales talks about maybe one of his finer starts of the season only for the sake of how he had to battle through six innings against Mike Trout and the Angels. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon dived on the other side of second base to snare a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the eighth inning as part of the Mariners' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Video highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Miami-Dade police in Florida are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
It looks like scenes from a movie, but this is actual footage released by the Singapore Police Force from a coordinated raid on several sites July 2 which saw over S$1.2 million seized in a crackdown on illegal gambling surrounding the World Cup.