Richland police seek video in July 4 shooting

Richland detectives are asking the public for help as they investigate a shooting in Howard Amon Park that sent a person to the hospital.
Police haven't released many details about the attack that took place around 8 p.m. near the community center while crowds of people celebrated the Fourth of July.
The shooting was between two groups of people who knew each other, according to Richland police.
The victim was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after being shot multiple times.
A Snapchat video of the event showed a person lying on the ground surrounded by people as officers came to help.
Richland Sgt. Drew Florence said the park is open except for a small area near the community center where the shooting took place.
Police spent the morning scouring the area with metal detectors and sifting through the soil.
The shooting took place while hundreds gathered to picnic and wait to watch fireworks.
There are no signs of anyone being booked into the Benton County jail in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with video or photos related to the shooting to contact Richland police either through Facebook or by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
