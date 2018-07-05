Scene of July 4 shooting in Richland

Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Michigan heavyweight wrestler Adam Coon lost an epic tug of war battle against 50 children in a Twitter video posted June 28. As punishment, he performed a series of pushups, with the children counting each one out loud.
Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.
Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.
Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.