Scene of July 4 shooting in Richland

Richland police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday evening.
By
Flower pot fire scorches siding of Pasco home

Homepage

Flower pot fire scorches siding of Pasco home

Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.

Water rescue near Hover Park in Finley

Homepage

Water rescue near Hover Park in Finley

Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.

Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Homepage

Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.