They aren’t old enough to drive, but they’re in jail for a Pasco drive-by

A 13- and 14-year-old are accused of shooting up a car and some apartments in Pasco on Sunday.
Witnesses told police they saw someone fire several times from a Black Honda Accord before a teen got out and opened fire at a four-plex on the 800 block of South Eighth Avenue.
Police are still looking for the man who was driving the car and the two Kennewick teens about 5:30 p.m.
By the time the shooting stopped, bullets had hit a parked car and two apartment doors. Police later found nine .40 caliber shell casings on the road.
The teen who fired the shots got back into the Accord and they drove off.
Detectives tracked down the boys and took them to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.
The 13-year-old Kennewick boy is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a gun and criminal conspiracy.
The 14-year-old Kennewick boy is being held on drive-by and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone with information about the male driver or the incident is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or email Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov.
