Tri-Cities fireworks show over the river is back on — and it’s free
The River of Fire fireworks show over the Columbia River on July 4 is back on, says the city of Kennewick.
And it will be free.
The city and the event organizer, Gesa Carousel of Dreams, canceled the Columbia Park event May 3 as it faced a deadline with its fireworks vendor to cancel its order or lose it deposit.
At the time there was uncertainty whether large events would be allowed by July 4 without impractical protocols due to COVID-19.
But when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced May 13 that the entire state is expected to reopen by the start of July, the city and the Carousel of Dreams board started looking at whether it could still purchase fireworks and get an event organized, including finding sponsors.
On Wednesday it said the show was rescheduled with the support of Tri-Cities businesses.
Fireworks will launch from the shoreline in front of the Columbia Park Tri-Plex driving range at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
“Tri-Cities families deserve to enjoy one of America’s greatest traditions, and Columbia Park features the space and accommodations to observe Independence Day with a first-rate show,” said Marie Mosley, Kennewick city manager.
Gesa Credit Union will present the show and with the additional support of Toyota of Tri-Cities, Retter & Company | Sotheby’s International Realty, Moon Security and Bruce Inc. there will be no admission cost this year.
Other summer events
- Organizers of Tri-Cities Water Follies and the HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races say the event will be July 23-25 on the Columbia River, with some possible changes such as more general admission and less private hospitality.
- The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo committee is moving forward with plans to hold one of biggest annual fairs in the Northwest. The fair along with the Horse Heaven Round-Up is set for Aug. 24-28.
- The Richland Allied Arts Association is making a second attempt to celebrate the 70th Art in the Park on July 23-24 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. The show brings hundreds of artists and vendors, performers and nonprofit concessionaires from around the Northwest the same weekend as Water Follies.
- West Richland’s annual Hogs and Dogs and the Cool Desert Nights car show that are usually in late June have been rescheduled for September. Hogs and Dogs is set Sept. 30 at the Bombing Range Sport Complex and Cool Desert Nights will be Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
The city of Pasco has not said what its Grand Old 4th of July Celebration will look like. Organizers hope to decide by the beginning of June plans for its parade and fireworks show.
