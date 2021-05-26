The River of Fire fireworks show will be held July 4, 2021, with fireworks launched from the shoreline in front of the Columbia Park Tri-Plex driving range.

The River of Fire fireworks show over the Columbia River on July 4 is back on, says the city of Kennewick.

And it will be free.

The city and the event organizer, Gesa Carousel of Dreams, canceled the Columbia Park event May 3 as it faced a deadline with its fireworks vendor to cancel its order or lose it deposit.

At the time there was uncertainty whether large events would be allowed by July 4 without impractical protocols due to COVID-19.

But when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced May 13 that the entire state is expected to reopen by the start of July, the city and the Carousel of Dreams board started looking at whether it could still purchase fireworks and get an event organized, including finding sponsors.

On Wednesday it said the show was rescheduled with the support of Tri-Cities businesses.

Fireworks will launch from the shoreline in front of the Columbia Park Tri-Plex driving range at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

“Tri-Cities families deserve to enjoy one of America’s greatest traditions, and Columbia Park features the space and accommodations to observe Independence Day with a first-rate show,” said Marie Mosley, Kennewick city manager.

Gesa Credit Union will present the show and with the additional support of Toyota of Tri-Cities, Retter & Company | Sotheby’s International Realty, Moon Security and Bruce Inc. there will be no admission cost this year.

